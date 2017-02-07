Stoning to Death Punishment in 21st Century Iran

A criminal court in Iran’s Eastern province of Lorestan sentenced a woman and a man to be executed by stoning for alleged illegitimate relations found in a “Grab Clip” file. The stoning penalty for the woman, identified by the initials “S.M” and man identified only by the initials “KH.A” was first reported on the official Persian-language Iranian website called “Kash kan” on Saturday, Feb, 4th 2017.

Stoning to death refers to a method of execution in which an organized group throws stones or rocks at the person they wish to execute. This is a gruesome penalty, in which the victim is buried up to their shoulders.

People frequently ask the question who made stoning to death an official practice in the last two decades of the Twentieth Century?

The answer is that it was the Iranian regime, which serves as the founder, the patron and the guide for fundamentalism in the world today.

Iran is believed to have imposed death by stoning on at least 150 people since the Islamic Revolution in 1980, according to the International Committees against Execution and Stoning.

In 2002, after international pressure and global activities of the National council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), the Head of the Judiciary of Iran, mandated that stoning would no longer be practiced in Iran. The laws were never officially removed from the penal code, and so stoning continues today.