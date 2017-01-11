Iran: Failed Legacy of Obama’s 8 Year Policy

Finally, Syrian civilians inside Aleppo managed to transfer to safety. They shared one common message to the world, “You abandoned us.”

History in the near future will definitely witness that while Syrian men and women, young and old, babies and mothers were mutilated under debris left by airstrikes and ground attacks by Iran’s (Revolutionary Guards) IRGC forces, the United States, Europe, and the United Nations stood by and “left the Syrians to be.”

But ironically on Thursday U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in his Exit Memo to President Obama wrote, we laid a “stronger foundation for American leadership in the world.”

“Under President Obama’s leadership, we have secured significant achievements that have made our country safer and improved the lives of millions of people around the world,” the text reads.

Meanwhile, Iran’s authorities celebrated their “great victory,” blowing their horn of achieving a great triumph in Aleppo and reaffirming Tehran’s continued support for the Bashar Assad regime.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei praised his militias for their “victory” in Aleppo.

“If the ill-wishers and seditionists, who are the puppets of the US and Zionists, had not been confronted [in Syria], we should have stood against them in Tehran,” he said, adding the war in Syria aimed to protect Iran.

But on the ground, inside Iran, people take any opportunity to show their exasperation with the Ayatollahs and Bashar Assad.

A glance at the crisis inside Iran, such as the ‘grave-sleepers’ phenomenon which has shocked Iranians and the international community, and corruption amongst senior officials on charges of embezzling billions of dollars and assets from public funds, it seems that the triumph over Aleppo for the mullahs is just an excuse to suppress any turmoil inside.

The regime is terrified the people’s frustration and scattered protests may merge into a mass uprising similar to that of 2009. And now their first priority is to conceal their fear of the proceedings home and abroad.

In fact, Iran benefited immensely from the Obama Administration’s policy in Syria, actually assisting Iran in achieving its goal of regional hegemony. This allowed Iran to take over Aleppo with the IRGC and its proxy militia, including the Lebanese Hezbollah.

But Kerry shed different light in his final report, on the true legacy of Obama’s foreign policy and the failure of his doctrine of appeasement policy leading to the expansion of fundamentalism.

From the very first day the Ayatollahs grasped power in Iran, they treacherously introduced themselves as the representatives of Islam on Earth and legitimized their state-sponsored terrorism in neighboring countries.

Iran’s rulers depend on this abroad to maintain their power domestically, brutally suppressing any voice of dissent.

The Iranian people, on the other hand, are frustrated with high unemployment, outlandish living costs, lack of public services and continuous suppression, and are longing for regime change. The Iranian opposition, with the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/ MEK) at its core, now more organized than ever, is a major threat to the regime. Iranian officials have frequently warned that if they lose Syria, they have to face confrontations inside their borders.

A few weeks before the new president takes office in the United States, Iran has found it necessary to talk big about where it stands in Syria. Former IRGC chief Yahya Rahim-Safavi. Said “Aleppo was liberated thanks to a coalition between Iran, Syria, Russia and Lebanon’s Hizbollah,” “Iran is on one side of this coalition which is approaching victory and this has shown our strength. The new American president should take heed of the powers of Iran,” he said.

Suleimani commands Iran’s terrorist Quds force, responsible for the death of many innocent people in Iraq and Syria. He is under sanctions and his presence is banned in Syria, according to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1747.

World leaders, including the French President Hollande, as well as American lawmakers, and The U.N. General Assembly’s human rights committee condemned Iran’s role in Syria.

“The sectarian militias want to resume the massacre in Aleppo and the world has to act to prevent this sectarian slaughter led by Iran,” said Bassam Mustafa, a member of the political council of Noureddine Zinki.

Europeans and Americans, as well as citizens of Middle East countries, expressed their abhorrence over crimes committed in Aleppo. Yet Kerry failed to mention this in his Exit Memo to president Obama.