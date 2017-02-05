Iran: Baseless Ranting Over New U.S. Sanction

Iran hastily reacted to the new sanction by the United States and held a low profile drill compared to previous ones, to cover the Ballistic missile tested last week.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) held a military drill on Saturday February 4, 2017. Their aim of their weakly-worded statement was to say they were defening their territory. General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, who is directing the drills, called it “the supreme leader territory (Velayat Zone).”

The official IRGC web site, called Tasnim, published General Hajizadeh’s statement, reporting that he said, “if the enemy makes a mistake, our missiles will rain on them.”

The missiles fired in Saturday’s drill were of very short range – up to 75 kilometers (47 miles.)

The previous ballistic missile, which lead to the sanction being applied, was fired from a location around 140 miles east of Tehran, in or near Semnan. That medium-range Khorramshahr missile traveled 600 miles before it exploded on re-entry. It was the second such test defying the international community, but it followed Iran’s September announcement it would start building the missiles.