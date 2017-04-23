Sheba Medical Center Marching to a Different Drum’s Rhythm

Each time I attend an event for the benefit of Sheba Medical Center, AKA Tel Ha’Shomer, I sense a race to achieve greatness in the medical fields. This was the case this past week when Friends of Sheba held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, the Women of Achievements luncheon, honoring Deedee Sussman with the Marjorie Pressman Legacy Award and Jenji Kohan with the Women of Achievement Award.

Just a week ago the UN announced it is looking for doctors in Israel and the head of the United Nations’ medical department is to arrive in Israel for a campaign aimed at signing up Israeli doctors to the UN.

So why Israel, one may ask, when the UN is known to be generally biased and hostile to Israel? Because of Israel’s merit in the medical field, knotted into Jewish values, a large portion of this excellence is filled by the doctors of Sheba Medical Center.

To that attests Dr. Shani Paluch, the Head, Breast Cancer Service for Young Women, Oncology Institute at Sheba Medical Center who was the keynote speaker at the event. It was, I must say, with the deeply committed Beverly Cohen contribution, one of the loveliest luncheons I remember attending.

At Sheba Medical Center there is great emphasis on finding the cure for the harmful life disease, cancer.

Sheba’s cancer research team trajectory is to shift from the common cancer toxic treatment course to a more compassionate and personal approach, though it is still most challenging. The Sheba medical team is attempting to be more accurate when attacking the cancerous cells while sparing the healthy cells, finding the targeted address, the cancer cells, in the best and shortest way. This method is called immune therapy, or immunology. And Sheba Medical Center owns the largest cancer clinical trials program in the state of Israel, which echoes worldwide.

The Cause of Eradicating Cancer

Though there is no need to remind the savvy reader, I must mention we must support all Sheba does in making progress in the medical field, in this case finding cures for cancer, it requires adherence to social responsibility, government and public support. In other words, it requires financial support which sustains the continuation of the medial miracles that come about from first knowledge, but above all from having a caring and compassionate approach to healing.

In the Jewish people’s world, Shabbat is the holiest day of the week when one takes a deep breath, relaxes and does no work, as God rested from His creation of our world. One is allowed to break Shabbat when one is called to save a life. At Sheba they break Shabbat each day of the week when they are called to save a life and preserve the sanctity of life.

I will be remiss not to mention the remarkable work of every supporter and volunteer and the staff at the offices of Friends of Sheba, in Los Angeles, all helping to move forward the discoveries in medicine that will help all mankind.

Many parents may attest that it is no picnic to raise a daughter of achievement, as they walk, talk, act to a different rhythm and so does Sheba Medical Center. From this organization, we can expect, almost daily, miracles in medicine.

Whoever you are, take responsibility.