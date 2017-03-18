Pro-Israel Pro-forma: How To Move Peace Forward

Tired of the endless repetition of doing the same thing, expecting a different result to achieve true peace between Israel and her Arab neighbors?

Well, join the pro-Israel activists and activities.

Expected President Donald Trump to be an aberration to decades of PalArabs USA foolish policy? Well, it appears that regardless of his vows and Tweets, Trump is astonishingly fast getting caught in the PalArab web of lies, fake declarations and victimhood.

Soon Trump will meet the terrorist in a suit Mahmoud Abbas to resume the “peace process.” As a precursor, Trump dispatched Jason Greenblatt, his Middle East envoy to the region, to hear, firsthand, Israel’s and the PalArabs’ plight and as it appears Trump is about to resume his predecessors’ same path to no peace. And soon enough Trump will send millions of dollars to save the PalArab Kleptocracy. One wonders how long this round of financial oxygen can last.

Terrorist Yasser Arafat suckered the Western World and Israel until he got complete security control over Judea and Samaria, with enough contraband and arms to start Intifada I and II.

Arafat-in-a-suit, Mahmoud Abbas, has been running a continuous murderous, law-warfare, incitement and political Intifada for decades. He has used any means to kill Jews and try weaken Israel. Abbas lies, the West buys.

Those who care that Israel gets peaceful existence must learn from history and must demand team Abbas changes, in both word and deed, before we move a step forward.

A suggestive article by David Suissa: ‘How Trump Can Smoke Out Abbas‘ gives Abbas another chance to fake out the USA/West. This is just as Arafat did at the Oslo Table. Just as Abbas has been successfully doing, having the West side with him regardless of his ill behavior.

Five-Step Palestinian Punch List

President Trump needs to tell Abu-Mazen-Abbas there will be no USA political and financial support for his Ramallah Kleptocrats until Abbas completes this five-step punch list:

Ends any and all incitement in the media, the mosques and in its political discourse. Revises and reprints all 200 PalArab textbooks and gets the hate and kill the Jew and hate and destroy Israel out of them. Every town square and street, every PalArab institution and activity, such as youth summer camp, named after a terrorist must be renamed. The PLO charter that does not recognize Israel and never eliminated its statement that, all means, including violence, to be used to destroy Israel, must change, as per the Oslo agreement that Arafat signed but never complied with even one clause in it. Abbas must tell his Fatah/PLO/PA’s top religious leadership, all appointed by him, that the calls for Jewish genocide and Israel destruction in mosques must end and dismissing any and every religious leader who does not comply becomes a law.

The Ignored Oslo Accords

Does anyone remember what was agreed upon in the Oslo Accords? No one. All ignored and forgotten. If only Israel adheres to the Oslo clauses, much of what is pressured her to do and is expected and demanded of her today, is nothing near to these agreements. Israel must express this injustice in word and deed.

Here is a message for my fellow Pro-Israel “club.” If we wait for political leaders to change this insane political plateau, we will be waiting for Godot.

I am tired, really tired, of being made a fool of. Most recently trusting that Donald Trump will bring about the change in world politics toward Israel, so badly needed.

It is time for us, the people, to take on the people who forever fool us.