A Smile Hamas Will Not Wipe Away – Bring the Boys Home

By Nurit Greenger -
I say, we do all it takes to bring the boys home. Lt. Hadar Goldin z”l has not yet been brought to rest.

Lt. Hadar Goldin and his art
Lt. Hadar Goldin z”l was killed by Hamas terrorists on August 1, 2014, two hours after a cease-fire was declared in the Protective Edge War in Gaza. The ceasefire was broken by John Kerry, at that time United States Secretary of State. Inter alia, the onus is on Kerry to bring Hadar home for final burial.

Hamas continues to hold Hadar’s body hostage to this day. Hamas also holds the Israeli soldier Shaul Oron z”l, who was killed in a high-profile incident during the Protective Edge War in Gaza. Oron’s death first drew international attention when Hamas announced that he had been taken prisoner, and drew international attention again when Hamas demanded a high price for the prisoner’s release to return his body to his family.

One cannot miss the soothing smile and the depth of eyes of this young man, Hadar, who made the ultimate sacrifice in order to protect his fellow countrymen.

As described by his loving parents, professor Simcha and Leah Goldin, his twin brother, Tzur, his fiancé and people who had the privilege to know him, Hadar was a remarkably gifted young man. He was an accomplished painter and graphic artist who addressed both secular and religious themes in his art. Hadar was an inspiration to all who knew him.

Hadar believed that a smile is one’s open door to the world and he never let a smile off his face. He demanded all who surrounded him smile all the time as well.

Hadar in Hebrew means splendor.

On his art is inscribed ‘courage and humility’, and Hadar resembled both.

Time to bring our boys home is the essence of the drive that brought Leah and Simcha to the Simon Wiesenthal Museum of Tolerance, in Los Angeles, where Israel consulate General, many countries’ official representatives, community leaders and the public at large, in solidarity and unanimously, called on the world to affect humongous pressure to have the bodies of the fallen return to their loving families and countrymen.

Leah and Professor Simcha Goldin at the Museum of Tolerance. Bring the Boys Home. Photo: Nurit Greenger
Hadar Goldin z”l and Shaul Oron z”l fought our fight. Retrieving their bodies is our ultimate duty.

International humanitarian efforts to bring Hadar and Shaul home are growing. Join in the efforts and tell all others to join as well.

