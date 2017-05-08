Emmanuel Macron Wins French Presidential Election in Landslide Victory

French People Chose Macron As New Leader

Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election after clinching 66 percent of the vote to beat right candidate Marine Le Pen.

Macron, a 39-year-old independent centrist, garnered a majority of the votes in a fierce battle against the pro-European Le Pen. He becomes the youngest French president.

Elated by the landslide victory, Macron on his victory rally said: “A new page in our long history opens tonight. I want it to be one of hope and confidence regained.”

Le Pen, labeled a far-right nationalist who made a name calling for France to exit the European Union, conceded defeat on Sunday, citing her support for the new administration and promising to transform her party into a new political force.

The election turn-out showed Macron garnered 66.06% of the total number of voters and Le Pen obtained 33.94%.

World Leaders Congratulate Macron

World leaders sent their congratulations to the victor after the announcement of the landslide victory of Macron.

President Donald Trump congratulated Macron on his big win. Trump posted in his Twitter account, “Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him!”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not waste time congratulating the new leader either. Reports say Trudeau telephoned Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him.

“I look forward to working closely with President-elect Macron in the years ahead as we work together on a progressive agenda to promote international security, increase collaboration in science and technology, and create good, middle class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic,” he said in an earlier statement.

Similarly, Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, said: “Your victory is a victory for a strong united Europe and for the Franco-German friendship.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping also congratulated Macron, citing China and France shared a a common “responsibility toward peace and development in the world.”

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, also congratulated Macron and received a text back saying he was “looking forward to working together.”

Meet The New President of France

Emmanuel Macron, 39, a former investment banker, was born on 21 December 1977. The son of two doctors, Macron was raised in the Picardy town of Amiens. The new president received his baccalaureate at the prominent Lycée Henri-IV, followed by Science Po, the political sciences school. He also has a Masters in philosophy.

Hailed as the youngest president of France in the Fifth Republic’s history, Macron headed the independent political movement “En Marche” (“On the Move”). Aside from that, Macron is a prize-winning pianist as well.

Macron has intrigued the French public and the world for his love life. Macron is married to Brigitte Trogneux, his former high school teacher, 24 years his senior.