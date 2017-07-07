Armenia, the Neighborhood Nemesis, Kills Two Azerbaijan Civilians

Here is the news on the frontline of the Nagorno-Karabakh territory you will hardly read or hear about.

On July 4, 2017, while the American nation was celebrating its 241 years of Independence, the armed forces of Armenia launched a military provocation on Azerbaijan territory with 82 and 120 mm mortars and heavy grenade launchers, targeting and deliberately aiming at civilians of the Azerbaijan village Alkhanli in the Fizuli region of Azerbaijan.

The innocent fatality victims were 51 year old Allahverdiyeva Sahiba, born in 1967, and her 18 month old granddaughter, Guliyeva Zahra. Another civilian, Guliyeva Sarvinaz, 53 year old, born in 1965, was wounded and the village suffered property damage.

This assault proves once again the terrorist nature of the state of Armenia.

The conflict between Armenia – a war seeker – and Azerbaijan – a peace seeker – has a long and ugly history.

Armenia has been systematically and deliberately targeting Azerbaijani civilian population, residing in the densely populated areas adjacent to the frontline between the two countries.

Armenia’s resorting to nefarious provocations aimed at killing civilians, including children, is a war crime. These ongoing deliberate attacks against the Azerbaijani civilian population and civilian property constitute a serious violation of international humanitarian and human rights law. In particular it violates the 1949 Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocol I thereto, the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

To no avail, Azerbaijan has repeatedly brought the facts of this conflict to the attention of the international community. The unlawful presence of Armenian armed forces in Armenia occupied territories of Azerbaijan is the primary reason for the tension and warfare incidents on the frontline of these two countries. It is a major obstruction of four UN resolutions on this conflict.

Reminder – How This Conflict Began

At the heart of the dispute surrounding the Nagorno-Karabakh region is a centuries-old dispute.

Both Armenians and Azeris consider the mountainous region, which is about 4,400 sq km (1,700 sq miles), culturally and historically, to be theirs.

Under the Soviet Union’s reign, as an autonomous region within Azerbaijan, the region was largely populated by ethnic Armenians. As the Soviet Union began to break down, the ethnic Armenians of the region sought unification with Armenia, which led to a bitter war in the 1990s with many casualties.

Ethnic Azeris fled Karabakh and Armenia into mainland Azerbaijan to become IDP (Internally displace people) while ethnic Armenians fled from Azerbaijan.

No peace deal has yet been signed between the two rivals and violence has sporadically flared up in recent years. During April 2016, deadly clashes erupted, lasting for four days before a ceasefire was achieved.

Why International Apathy?

Armenia targeting innocent civilians is not a random crime, rather it is systematic.

The fact that the Armenian side committed this crime after the recent visit of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs (co-chaired by France, the Russian Federation, and the United States) to the region (OSCE [Organization For Security and Co-operation in Europe]) (The Minsk Group, whose activities have become known as the Minsk Process, spearheads the OSCE’s efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict), shows that it is not accidental. When looking at the immediate past we can see that at the time when the negotiations intensified, important results are expected, during or following the next visit of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to the region. At that time, as a rule, Armenia violated the ceasefire and the cases of murdering civilians have increased.

At the time when there are calls for a change in the status quo, at the meetings with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, through substantive negotiations, Armenia launches armed provocations aimed at civilians. The deliberate attacks only prove, for ample time, that Armenia is not interested in putting an end to the occupation, rather prolonging it and causing more damage to people and property.

The documents adopted by international organizations regarding this Nagorno-Karabakh region occupation have not been implemented. Inspired by the absence of any difference between occupant and the occupied side and the fact that no sanctions are imposed on it for its occupation policy, Armenia continues to commit bloody crimes against ethnic Azerbaijanis. In this case, the international organizations act as defenders of the aggressor, Armenia, and provide de-facto support it.

The killing of 18-month-old baby, Zahra, is one shameful case Armenia and its international community supporters need to stand trial for.

Decent nations, members of the international community, should stop being indifferent to Armenia’s plight. They should take real measures to stop the Armenian occupation and bring peace to the region.

Endless innocent blood spilling conflicts have no place in a civilized world.