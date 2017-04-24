Ottawa: Iranian-Canadians Protest Human Rights Violations, Sham Elections in Iran

OTTAWA – NewsBlaze – A group of Iranian-Canadians, supporters of the Iranian Resistance in Ottawa Canada gathered in front of Canadian Parliament on Wellington Street in Ottawa, Ontario to protest sham elections in Iran, human rights abuses by the mullahs’ regime and massacre of 30,000 in summer of 1988 in Iran.

They call on ending the flagrant violations of human rights and stop torture and executions in Iran.

Demonstrators were holding banners and placards with slogans “Stop execution in Iran ,” “Mullahs leader have to stand trial for crime against humanity.”

In solidarity with the oppressed people of Iran, Protestors condemned the upcoming presidential sham election on May 19, 2017, chanting “No to Sham Election,” “No to Rouhani Imposter,” “No to Raisi mass killer, our vote is regime change”

The demonstrators said more than 3,000 individuals have been executed during the term of incumbent President Hassan Rouhani. Rouhani is a candidate for a second run at the office of President, but is not Khamenei’s main choice.

Demonstrators said Khamenei’s informal candidate for the Presidential Election, Ebrahim Raisi, was a member of the Death Commission and played a major role in the 1988 massacre.

Sham Elections in Iran

“The election is between imposters and mass killers, the so-called election absolutely will not elect the people’s representatives, and the sham election will be boycotted by Iranians.” “By holding this election, Supreme Leader Khamenei seeks to further concentrate his regime on the war in Syria, and instability in the region and suppression in Iran,” one graduate student said.

“Considering the powder-keg nature of Iran’s society, the officials’ main concern is the growing gap caused by the struggle for power in the regime and an uprising similar to the one that occurred in 2009,” he added.

“The candidates are two sides of the same coin in the religious dictatorship in committing crimes, warmongering, terrorism and plundering the nation’s wealth and should be brought to justice for genocide and crimes against humanity,” another university student said.