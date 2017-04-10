Iranian-Canadians Demonstrate Against Iran’s Religious Dictatorship

OTTAWA – A group of Iranian-Canadians gathered in front of Canadian parliamentary complex on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario on Saturday April 8, 2017, to honor the memory of the martyrs of the epic battle in camp Ashraf, (former headquarters of People’s Mujahedin of Iran – PMOI) 6 years ago on April 8, 2011.

Demonstrators were holding posters, placards of martyrs of the epic battle in Ashraf. “An unequal confrontation between unarmed and defenseless residents of Ashraf, and the armed forces of the clerical regime’s puppet government in Iraq who were fully equipped with machine guns, armored vehicles, and Humvees. In this attack, Thirty-six PMOI members gave their lives for Iran’s freedom and made us proud today to commemorate their memories.”

One of the demonstrators said, “The Attack on Ashraf at that time was a response to the popular uprisings in 2009 when the hundreds of thousands of people poured into the streets demanding freedom and the demise of the supreme leader Khamenei” the demonstrator added.

On Iran’s 12th presidential sham election that will be held on May 19, 2017 one graduate student in the group said: “the election is between officials in charge of torture and execution, The so-called election did not mean to elect the people’s representatives, but it is a competition between the imposters and executioners of the people That is why this sham election will be rejected and boycotted by most of the Iranian especially youths.”

“The two main candidates, one an executioner mullah and the other an impostor one, both claim to have Khamenei’s backing and have decided to run.

They are two sides of the same coin in the religious dictatorship in committing crimes, warmongering, terrorism and plundering the nation’s wealth and should be brought to justice for genocide and crimes against humanity,” one demonstrator said.

The people in Ashraf were finally released only recently, after many died over the years, fighting against the Iranian regime. Ashraf’s words against Iran’s weapons.