Canadian Reporter Facing Criminal Libel Charges for Writing Accurate News Story

The following is an interview with a part-time Canadian journalist who is facing criminal charges under Canada’s libel laws, despite the fact that he claims the stories he wrote are accurate and true.

In the U.S. that would not be possible, or at least not much of a case because truth is considered the perfect defence against charges of slander (spoken) or libel (written). In other words, in the U.S. everyone, not just journalists are protected if they speak or write the truth, they are only liable if they make things up which are defamatory.

For U.S. journalists there is an even stronger protection generally referred to in brief as “absence of malice.” That rule essentially says that even if a news story is inaccurate, that is, the person written about didn’t do what the story claims, the publisher (and therefore the reporter) is still protected unless it can be shown that they intentionally and maliciously published false information with the intention of harming someone or some group.

There appears to be little or no interest in this story among members of the Canadian press which I find surprising since it is, at its core, an attack on freedom of the press. I personally took the story to members of the ethics committee at the U.S. National Press Club and found a similar lack of interest.

Interview About Libel Case

What follows is an explanation of the present situation by the journalist Stephen Sinclair who also writes about a number of other topics.

John McCormick: I understand that you face criminal as opposed to the usual civil charges for your writing and that you and your lawyer plan on challenging the constitutionality of the law. Why were you charged for writing a true story?

Stephen Sinclair: My lawyer, Daniel Baker, has explained his view of the current situation surrounding freedom of speech in Canada: anyone who publishes anything negative about anyone, even if verifiably accurate, including criticism of publicly elected officials, has committed a criminal offence under Canada’s libel laws.

Libel or just free speech?

JM: As an American, with our strong First Amendment, I find that surprising.

SS: I did too. In fact, I didn’t understand the law when I began writing about the situation I am following, which includes the suspicious death of the relative of a politician, seeming wide-scale fraud, and seeming collusion from media outlets, police officers, lawyers, and even doctors. I believed that, as long as I could verify what I wrote was true, that I was safe from criminal or civil proceedings. I believe the reason the “victims” chose to pursue criminal charges, rather than sue me in civil court, is because they know I have written the truth, and that they would lose. The “victims” include police officers and their family members.

JM: What is the status of your case?

SS: I expect to have a trial by late 2017 or early 2018, I expect to be acquitted, and I expect at least a portion of Canada’s unconstitutional criminal libel law to be stricken from Canadian books.

Libel and Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms

Free speech in Canada is covered in a good Wikipedia article. which looks at Section 2 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

In a future article, I will examine Mr. Sinclair’s investigation of potential conflicts of interest in the Canadian government. In additional to investigative journalism, the reporter also writes about politics and finance. It appears that, unlike U.S. Congressmen, Canadian MPs are not required to report on their investments or potential conflicts of interest. You can find a preview at Mr. Sinclair’s website.