South Korea Invites North Korea For Dialogue

South Korea Expresses Commitment To End Hostilities With North Korea

Amid escalating tensions in Korean peninsula, South Korea expressed its willingness to open talks with the North Korean regime.

The move is considered by the South Korean government as a crucial step to end the long-running conflict between the two nations and for the realization of peace on the border.

The South’s Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said on Monday, “Talks and cooperation between the two Koreas to ease tension and bring about peace on the Korean peninsula will be instrumental for pushing forth a mutual, virtuous cycle for inter-Korea relations and North Korea’s nuclear problem.”

This is not the first time South Korea expressed its desire to end the hostilities with its neighbour. In fact, President Moon Jae-in said during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, earlier this month that he is amenable to opening a dialogue with the North Korean regime despite its “nuclear provocation.”

The North Korean Response?

The world is waiting for the response of North Korea after South Korea expressed its eagerness to start dialogue. The hermit kingdom has not yet responded to the invitation.

However, the regime has been not in a friendly mood recently after being hammered by a series of sanctions.

Last week the North’s foreign ministry said it will take “corresponding measures” if the UN Security Council imposes another sanctions resolution in response to the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile on July 4.

The Rogue: North Korea

North Korea has been under fire for its nuclear proliferation activities and human rights violations.

The communist country was targeted for international sanctions over its nuclear proliferation activities.

Earlier this month, the reclusive regime successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile that could strike Alaska, triggering strong condemnation among its adversaries.

The United States of America was not happy about it. President Trump, who met with Moon at the White House ​last month, said he has lost “patience” with North Korean President Kim Jong-un and his nuclear ambitions.

Trump said, ​”The era of strategic patience with the North Korean regime has failed. And, frankly, that patience is over.”​

North Korea Suffers Another Sanctions Blow

North Korea has paid a high price for defying the call to end its proliferation of nuclear and ballistic programs as the UN security Council imposed new sanctions against the communist country.

The UN security council unanimously passed a resolution against North Korea last month after the regime launched its ninth ballistic missile test of the year.

The new sanctions included a travel ban and asset freeze on high-profile North Korean officials and state entities that deal with the nuclear program.

In addition, the resolution targeted state banks.

This is not the first time the UN Security Council imposed sanctions against North Korea. In fact, the council has strengthened its measures since it imposed sanctions in 2006 when the regime first launched its nuclear programmes.