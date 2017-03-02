Death by Anti-Aircraft Guns: Seoul Says North Korea Executed Five Security Officials

Execution by Anti-aircraft Guns

North Korea executed five senior security officials for making false reports that enraged the communist country’s leader Kim Jung Un, according to South Korean lawmakers.

The top security officials reportedly have been executed by anti-aircraft guns.

According to two lawmakers briefed by South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS), the five security officials were working under the command of the recently terminated state security chief Kim Won Hong.

Kim Byung-kee, a South Korean lawmaker, said, “Kim Won Hong, the state security chief, is in a house arrest situation after an investigation and more than five deputy minister-level officials who worked under him have been executed by anti-aircraft guns.”

Another lawmaker Lee Cheol Woo said the ex-security chief Kim Won Hong was fired in January for allegations of corruption and human rights abuses.

The State Security Ministry of North Korea is prominent for its intelligence service. The system of prison camps is reportedly governed by inhuman treatment of prisoners.

In addition, the Ministry for State Security reports directly to Kim.

False Reports Anger Korean Leader

Investigators say false reports from the State Security Ministry of North Korea angered Kim Jong Un, resulting in the death of five security officials.

Lee Cheol-woo said, “The ministry controls and monitors the public and party officials. It was detected that false reports were made for Kim Jong Un.”

Lawmaker Lee Cheol Woo added, “Kim Jong Un was furious by this finding and put Kim Won Hong in a house arrest and ordered execution of his five people.”

Execution is Not Something New in North Korea

This is not the first time that government officials were executed in North Korea. In fact, a report released at the end of 2016 claims Kim has ordered 340 people to be executed since he came to power in 2011.

Many say the North Korean leader uses executions to gain maximun obedience from his people and to tighten his hold on power.

Since Kim came to power, reports say about 140 senior officers were executed in the country’s government, military and ruling Korean Worker’s Party.

US Promoting Human Rights in North Korea

The United States has been intensifying its efforts to promote human rights in North Korea since the 2004 passage of the North Korean Human Rights Act.

In its annual report documenting U.S. efforts to promote human rights around the world, the State Department said the law was enacted “to raise awareness of the serious human rights situation in the country [North Korea], and to find durable solutions for North Korean refugees.”