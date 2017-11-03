The Apartheid Ruling System Turned on its Head, Against Whites

The Dutch origin people in South Africa coined the term ‘apartheid.’

Apartheid was formally a system of institutionalized racial segregation and discrimination in South Africa, between 1948 and 1991. The apartheid system was delineated, by race, into segregation of public facilities and social events, and dictated housing and employment opportunities. Apartheid, as a policy, was embraced by the South African [white skin] government shortly after the ascension of the National Party, during the country’s 1948 general elections.

The Dutch pioneers in South Africa coined the name Afrikaner. After the formal abolishing of the apartheid system and the entrance of Nelson Mandela and his African National Congress (ANC) party into politics, from 1994 onward, for many Afrikaners who enjoyed better life under the apartheid system, South Africa became their Soweto.

Under the apartheid rule, notorious Soweto, acronym derived from South-Western Townships, the symbol of the suffering of the black people in South Africa, was an urban complex adjoining the southwest part of the city Johannesburg, South Africa. Originally Soweto, the country’s largest black urban complex, was set by the South African white government as a shanty city, residence area for black people where dire poverty was the rule.

As the saying goes, what goes around comes around.

Now, the Afrikaner population in South Africa live in dire poverty, many in small camps and in backyard shanties.

As for the Jewish population of South Africa, it has dropped from 125,000 in the 1980s to 74,000 in 2014. It is likely to soon drop considerably more as South Africa heads further down the disastrous path of Zimbabwe, a human rights and economic hellhole. Sadly, virtually no one in the West is paying a scrap of attention to the country’s nature, blessed in so many ways.

The question is: Is South Africa poised itself the path way of Zimbabwe, where many white people were murdered, robbed of their property and had no option but to emigrate from what they considered to be their homeland that went down a deep hell hole?

In South Africa, ethnic cleansing of what is considered traditional Afrikaner areas is taking place and sadly it goes on as the death toll rises and while the world is not at all paying attention.

The Afrikaner people are now a minority in South Africa. A minority that for decades had the upper hand in the way they ran the country, with their apartheid ruling system.

Now, the Afrikaners experience growing destitution, deliberately created by the ruling party, African National Congress (ANC) regime, a process that has been in steady progress since 1994. The ANC came to power, the result of an oppressive and carefully orchestrated worldwide boycott and disinvestment campaign against South Africa. That boycott is similar to the current, BDS (Boycott, Divest, Sanction) movement being aggressively waged against the state of Israel.

In March 2017, President Jacob Zuma called on his parliament to change South Africa’s constitution which will allow the expropriation of white owned land without compensation, just as the thug Robert Mugabe, the President of Zimbabwe since 1987, has been doing for decades in Zimbabwe, formerly Rhodesia, while the world has been silent.

The ANC is influenced by the radical “Economic Freedom Fighters” led by Julius Malema.

Julius Sello Malema is the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, a South African political party, which he founded in July 2013. Malema was a member of the ANC until he was expelled from the party in April 2012.

Malema occupies a notably controversial position in South African public and political life, having risen to prominence with his support for African National Congress president, and later President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma. He has been described by both Mr. Zuma and the Premier of Limpopo Province as the “future leader” of South Africa. Less favorable portraits paint him as a “reckless populist” with the potential to destabilize South Africa and to spark racial conflict.

The Telegraph reported that Malema travels the country urging black South Africans to take back land from white invaders and “Dutch thugs.” It is reported that he told the South African parliament that his party would like to “unite black people in South Africa” to expropriate land – from white people – without compensation, inciting, “People of South Africa, where you see a beautiful land, take it, it belongs to you.”

Meanwhile, the corrupt government in Pretoria has forgotten its duties. Vast, sprawling squatter camps, lacking water or sanitation, are now home to hundreds of thousands of destitute [white] Boer Afrikaners. Cholera and other diseases claim lives among them. Aid workers blame the deaths on the deliberate neglect of the local ANC councils.

Gideon van Deventer, an Afrikaner and an aid worker, was quoted by ProjekNehemia saying that hygiene is a great problem in the Afrikaners’ shantytowns, while the councils “want us gone.” The tactics to make the white people leave include forceful removal, denial of vital services, and harassment. According to van Deventer statement, “Every year these brave descendants of the proud Boer people have to fight court battles against evictions by town and city councils everywhere.”

Apartheid is now conducted against white people in South Africa; it is pay back time. The ANC council and government policies are ‘blacks first’, which could eventually become a case of human rights disaster.

Surveys indicate that more than 98 percent of all these small camps’ dwellers are Afrikaners. It is also been mainly the Afrikaner cultural structures putting up a valiant fight – in the courts and with hands-on help – attempting to stop this tsunami of Afrikaner poverty. Conservatively, it is estimated that at least 1 million of the 3.4 million Afrikaner population in South Africa are now living in dire poverty, many in these makeshift camps and in backyard shanties.

Payback, South Africa’s State Policy

In South Africa, [white] people are being ethnically cleansed from traditional ‘Afrikaner’ areas, forced to move to marginal sites that are increasingly encroached upon by very aggressive, very demanding and very large black groups, often illegal foreigners from other African countries, demanding free municipal services.

The Afrikaners are often horribly slaughtered and mutilated in hate-crimes, and thus the death toll among them is rising by the month.

As it was in Zimbabwe, Jack Montgomery of Breitbart News reported that a South African [white] 69-year-old farmer was brutally attack and killed, in Potchefstroom, the country’s North West province, after three [black] gunmen attacked his homestead, marking the continuation of a sustained violent campaign across the country. OFM, a radio station based in Central South Africa, quoted police spokeswoman Pelonomi Makau saying the killers, who fled the scene, were driven off by the victim’s son following an altercation.

In the years after Nelson Mandela took office as the president of the apartheid free South Africa, the country became a crime hub. According to Breitbart, the report of the killing of a 69-year-old South African farmer is just the latest in a series of murders which the government has been accused of encouraging, and which have made farming in South Africa the most deadly occupation in the world. The news media claims that South African farm killings, where victims are typically members of the country’s white, Afrikaans-speaking minority, are often extremely gruesome in nature, involving prolonged periods of torture.

And since that is the black people’s “payback,” such murders, all ethnically motivated, are hardly reported within South Africa itself, following the government’s 2007 directing police to stop releasing information about victims’ ethnicity.

According to Breitbart, but not MSM media outlets, 1,187 farmers, 490 family members, 147 farm employees, and 24 farm visitors are known to have been murdered between 1998 and the end of 2016 – although the true figure is estimated to be at between 3,000 and 4,000.

White South Africans now live in fear. They fear that the killings have the implicit support of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), with President Jacob Zuma defending the singing of the now revolutionary song “Kill the Farmer, Kill the Boer,” and getting his support when, during a recent parliamentary debate, one of his MPs cried out “Bury them alive!”

The Apartheid regime was a minority of white color skin people who ruled over a greater number of black color skin people with force, humiliation, discrimination and lack of human rights – in South Africa since 1948 until 1999.

The world paid huge attention to South Africa apartheid and managed to force the white South African government to relinquish its power. Why does the world not pay attention to this new, vicious apartheid system in South Africa? Based on what has been happening, it seems the world will let South Africa go the pathetic way of Zimbabwe. It is already marching along that path.