Women’s Rights, White Nationalists, and the Trump Train

Trump is reportedly going to stop funding groups outside of the U.S. that perform abortions, that have previously received U.S. aid under Obama. The March on Washington happened yesterday (Saturday), and across the U.S. Countless women have marched in protest of Trump’s pro-life stance, and in defense of having an abortion.

Madonna appeared today giving a heated anti-Trump speech, dropping the F-bomb a lot, as she is prone to do, and said F- anyone who thinks the marches will not amount to anything, and she also reportedly stated that she had thought about blowing up the White House, but later realized it would do no good. She told Trump to go F- himself. We are reminded how Madonna offered to give free oral sex to anyone that voted for Hillary Clinton. What a nice message for children to hear that was.

Cher, who also can’t seem to give a public speech in front of children without swearing, reminded us recently how she is 70, although her face and body still don’t show it.

At the Women’s March in Los Angeles, a sea of humanity marched, according to the LAPD, with around half a million women that turned out, with higher estimates according to activist organizers. Different signs were everywhere, and countless bras were hung from trees, and tampons were affixed to walls. Let’s just hope they were clean. Some signs showed pictures of pussy cats, stating that they were going to ‘scratch!’ Others were more somber, demanding that Trump and his new administration “Stop the War on Women!” and demanding to “Leave Medicaid, Medicare, and Planned Parenthood alone!” The crowd was mostly peaceful, and had largely dispersed by early afternoon.

TV actor America Ferrera, stated that “A platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday, but the president is not America,” she declared, “we are America.” Surely, she had no pun intended. Actually, many are ironically now calling her Anti-America Ferrara.

Trump is reportedly going to withdraw from TPP, and has also threatened to pull out of NATO, although “Mad Dog Mattis” reportedly stated he wants to remain in.

I posted on FaceBook how people need to seriously STOP stating “Heil!” when referring to Trump. Immediately after stating this, CNN – perhaps mockingly, used the word to refer to the new President. Why? The word “Heil” was used by the Nazi’s, during their salute to Hitler, stating, “Sieg Heil!” or “Heil Hitler!” Have you ever stated the word ‘Heil” or “Hail” as it is also spelled, to refer to ANYONE? I doubt it. Nor have I as a person who reads dozens of newspapers and blogs daily, ever seen the media use this word or phrase, except during the recent rise of White Nationalist racists crawling out from the gutter since Trump’s election run. This is not to place blame on Trump, who has denounced racism, rather, it is my call that every person out there, including media, STOP using this phrase, unless that is, you want to be called a Nazi and perhaps are one. In which case, I have another message for you but I will save that for another day. Just remember, words have power, and ultimately, often lead to action. Speak that which you want to occur. If you do not want to be considered the scum of the Earth, then don’t use this phrase.

Speaking of which, White Nationalist Richard Spencer, who led a crowd not long ago in not only the “Heil Trump” chants, but also disgustingly engaged in and led a crowd to follow in giving the Nazi salute, reportedly wants all non-white people to leave America. During an interview yesterday, a random masked man reportedly ran up to him a punched him in the face and then ran off.

On Friday night, Maggiano’s in Friendship Heights, D.C. was the site of a protest against Spencer’s National Policy Institute (NPI). According to the owner of the restaurant, they stated on FB that “This was a last minute booking made Friday afternoon, and the reservation was made under a different name, therefore we were not aware that NPI was dining with us or what the group represents. After the event, an attendee sent a tweet in which she made a “Sieg Heil salute” in support of Hitler and white supremacy. This expression of support of Hitler is extremely offensive to us, as our restaurant is home to Teammates and Guests of every race, religion and cultural background.”

They further stated that “We want to sincerely apologize to the community of Friendship Heights for inadvertently hosting this meeting, which resulted in hateful sentiment. We want you to know that at the suggestion of one of our Guests, we are donating the profits from our restaurant sales on Friday, $10,000, to the DC office of the Anti-Defamation League, which for decades has been working to bring people together in peace and understanding.” Well done to this restaurant.

Let this be a lesson to future establishments to create contracts forbidding “hate speech,” and for being able to exercise their legal right to cancel the event at any time, should the patron incite violence, nazism, or the like.

On November 18th 2016, Vietnamese Thien Thanh Thi Nguyen, also known as “Tila Tequila,” was pictured online stating “Sieg Heil!” and making the Nazi Salute with some White Nationalists. Nguyen, who allegedly has praised Hitler, according to Wikipedia, has also allegedly suggested that at least one Jew be gassed.

Supposed expert Taliban bomb maker Kamel Khan accidentally blew himself up yesterday in Afghanistan. Unfortunately, his four innocent children died too.

The most recent major Grammar Nazi attack was against legendary comedian Steve Martin. It seems that even the smart, sweet, intelligent, sensitive Hollywood liberal Steve Martin is not immune from these idiots. Perhaps he’s too white. Steve Martin had the audacity to praise Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, who has sadly passed on, stating how beautiful he thought she was during his youth, and how he also discovered how smart she is. But alas, this was too much for the Grammar Nazis, who want us all to deny that human beings are sexual beings that can find one another attractive, and tells us that we need to suppress anything that calls attention to a woman’s physical appearance. Of course however, women can tweet about how hot men are, such as all the white liberal women who raved about Obama’s looks, and that’s OK.

Continuing in their fight for justice, equality and progress for LGBTQ women, indie-pop duo Tegan and Sara brought more than 50 LGBTQ women together in Hollywood on Wednesday last week to launch a coordinated fight for equality in economic status, health and representation. The first of its kind, the convening was a natural next step for the recently launched Tegan and Sara Foundation that was established last fall following a nationwide “listening and learning tour” in which they met with LGBTQ youth, researchers, legislators and nonprofits at the forefront of the LGBTQ community.

Latin American film distribution company Swen is expanding in to the U.S., and has reportedly just purchased rights to the new film titled Una, starring sexy Rooney Mara, from The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo fame.

