The Best Traveling Spots Around the Globe – Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach is one of the most visited and liked family vacation destinations in the U.S. This beautiful seaside destination definitely ranks as one of the best traveling spots around the globe – often referred as The ‘Grand Strand,’ it is a top draw for those who love or those who want to visit a true east coast waterfront gem.

The fact that it is visited by millions every year, provides family friendly accommodation, and is a welcoming destination to visitors, is the reason Tour Mag highly recommends this South Carolina destination to you.

Exciting holiday offerings for the family …

One of the most important requirements for a successful family vacation is high quality accommodation; you want your family comfortable and happy over the duration of your holiday.

Accommodation

One of the reasons Myrtle Beach is one of the best family friendly destinations, and beloved by families for a holiday is the great accommodation offerings. You are guaranteed to find a great place that will be comfortable for your pocket. There are waterfront camp grounds, exotic beach front hotels, vacation homes for rent, and budget hotels for you to pick from. So, start by finding the right place for your stay, you are guaranteed a great place meets your set budget.

Children’s attractions

Myrtle Beach has so much going for it in fun and entertainment for children – they can visit Myrtle Waves with more than 30 water rides, Family Kingdom Amusement Park offering seaside amusements and a water park, Hollywood Wax Museum Myrtle hosting many wax figures of prominent people, and many other sites.

Beach

The beach is beautiful, with golden sand and cooling sea breeze; your family will have a lot of fun along the water. There are so many water activities to engage in and learn for those who want to. Parents can bask and relax in the serenity of Myrtle Beach as the kids enjoy their time at the beach – just find a nice spot and set up.

Entertainment

There are many live entertainment shows, in the news including Myrtle Beach Theatre and GTS Theatre. Enjoy the entertainment on offer, among them Motown classics performances, Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, Legends in Concert, and many other exciting shows for the family.

A night life to kill stress

What is a vacation without night life to let loose? Myrtle offers a great night life for you to shed the tension and stress of your daily life, as well as relaxation after the excursions of the day. Alongside the bars and discos, sample the restaurants and food along the boardwalk – enjoy your meal then party late into the night, not worrying about waking up early the next day.

Myrtle Beach is truly one of the best family friendly destinations and the foregoing info is just a tip of the iceberg. There are so many things to do at Myrtle Beach that will keep your whole family engaged and happy throughout your stay – this is a true family holiday destination. The southern hospitality, the beautiful scenery, the city attractions and the beach attractions will leave you breathless.