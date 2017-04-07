Driving Tips For Safe Trips Every Time

No one wants to be involved in a car accident. Thoughts of the vehicle being damaged are mixed with possible injuries to your person. It’s possible to avoid most car accidents by simply following a few rules of the road. You can’t control other people, but you can keep yourself in check as the miles pass by on that next trip.

Think Defensively

As you hit the road, dozens of motorists will pass by you throughout the trip. With such dense traffic, it’s easy to get frustrated. Try to act defensively as you pass, merge and work your vehicle around others in the area. By avoiding confrontations and removing yourself from the area, accidents won’t be part of your experience.

Upset motorists may try to distract you from your drive, but you must be the bigger person by ignoring their taunts. There’s no reason to engage with another driver whose emotions are boiling over. Road rage and basic accidents occur with these emotions in play.

Pay Attention

According to the American Red Cross, paying attention on the road is one of the best ways to stay safe. There are a myriad of distractions today, from cellphones to GPS maps on the dashboard. Make a concerted effort to keep your attention on the road. If you need directions to your destination, pull over and deal with them at that point.

Always check your mirrors throughout the drive, and that habit extends to highway driving. Being aware of your surroundings allows you to take evasive measures without damaging your vehicle if an issue occurs ahead of you, such as a disabled car stopped on the highway.



Drive According to the Weather Conditions

The AAA organization reports that driving in difficult weather means that you need to alter your tactics. Although the speed limit may say 50 MPH, you shouldn’t hit that speed in snowy conditions. Drive slower when it’s raining or snowing so that your vehicle’s speed is reasonable for the conditions.

Other motorists may roar past you, but you’ll be the safe person in the end. Simply remain in the right-hand lane so that others can pass with no issues. Accidents from tires slipping on the concrete are very common in poor weather conditions.

Be Aware of Headlight Intensity

Your headlights can be a hazard to you and others on the road. Be aware of your headlight intensity, such as daytime versus high-beam modes. You might visit this website to learn more about vehicle-headlight safety. Ideally, only run your high-beam lights when no other vehicles are ahead of you. Shut them off when oncoming traffic approaches so that blinding the other motorists isn’t an issue.

Keep your daytime headlights on at all times. During foggy conditions, high beams won’t help you. Avoid accidents and glaring lights by simply running your everyday headlights during these trips.

Control Your Spacing

You can’t control the space behind you, but you’re in charge with the area in front of you. Don’t tailgate other motorists. If they suddenly hit the brakes, you’ll strike their rear bumper. Keep several car lengths ahead of you, especially on the freeway. This spacing gives you time to slow down if there’s an accident ahead.

You can contribute to an accident by simply being too close to your neighboring vehicle. Maintain space along the car’s sides too. People merging into you is a possibility on any road.

Be courteous to other drivers on the road. Cutting people off, yelling offensive words and other actions will only make your drive more stressful. Keep a positive mindset so that you can arrive safely to every destination.