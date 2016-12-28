Boston College Takes the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit

DETROIT – The score indicates the game was close but Boston College had an overwhelming defense that was consistent and it paid off with a 36-30 victory over Maryland. This was in the 2016 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in front of a sparse crowd on Boxing Day.

The Boston College defense had four sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception from junior defensive end Harold Landry. In the beginning of the third quarter, teammate Kevin Kavalec recovered a fumble and turned it into a touchdown for the Eagles. Kavalec said post-game, “It was huge, really made a difference in the game, so that was awesome.” It turned out to be the winning score of the game because at the time it was 36-13. Maryland just would not succumb.

The best play of the game had BC quarterback Patrick Towles catching a 20-yard touchdown pass from wide-receiver Jeff Smith. It was a trick play that started as a reverse.

When asked how dire it was having to settle for a field goal in the fourth quarter, Maryland coach D. J. Durkin said, “Critical, we need to get the ball in the end zone. The ball is on the half-yard line, you’ve got to get the ball in the end zone let alone turn it over.”

BC Head Coach Steve Addazio said after the game, “Well it was great to celebrate with the guys in the locker room and a lot of fun. As I said in that locker room, I’m really going to miss this group of seniors. This was our first group of seniors when we got here and special group of guys, tremendous guys. They did so much for our program and this game was an exciting game.”

He further praised the defense, “I thought our whole defensive front played great. I saw so many guys making so many plays out there. It was really impressive. They gave the MVP to the defensive line. I really thought that was very appropriate. At the end they were relentless.”

FORD FIELD – Ford Field has been good to Boston College. It was here that the 2010 that the Eagles under Jerry York won the men’s NCAA Ice Hockey Championship with a 5-0 shutout of Wisconsin.

SWAG – The Maryland and Boston College players gift bags included a $200 Best Buy gift card, JBL headphones, a life-sized Fathead decal for each participant in the players likeness and assorted apparel.

THE HENRY FORD MUSEUM at GREENFIELD VILLAGE – In a cursory poll, both teams expressed that the reception at the Henry Ford Museum was a highlight.

LOCAL CONNECTIONS – For Boston College: Tom Kowalkowski, freshman, OL – Plymouth and Richard Wilson, sophomore, RB – Southfield