Basketball Homecoming – 65 Years on McNichol’s Campus at Calihan Hall

“We have a lot of depth this season; actually I have a starting nine. They will separate themselves for playing time with defense,” said head men’s basketball coach Bacari Alexander of the University of Detroit Mercy. This was at the historic Calihan Hall Fieldhouse on campus, during Basketball Media Day.

Also on the dais was John LeCrone, Commissioner of the Horizon League, John Ciszewski of Olympia Entertainment, Director of Athletics, Robert C. Vowels Jr. and the emcee and the voice of the Titans, Cliff Russell. Russel acknowledged all the work that went into coordinating the basketball media day by the University of Detroit Mercy Sports Information Staff and the Director of Athletic Communications, P.J. Gradowski.

Besides previewing his team, Alexander focused on the Horizon League playoffs to be held at the new Little Caesars Arena and his passion for Calihan Hall memories. “I am proud that we have an 82% graduation percentage with our student athletes,” continued Alexander. LeCrone congratulated Detroit Mercy for their leadership, branding and the partnerships with ESPN, Little Caesars Arena and the City of Detroit.

Vowels stressed he wants to extend a warm welcome home to all the alumni and for each to remember and share their memories of Calihan Hall. It will all start with a kickoff Saturday November 4th with an exhibition against Wayne State. The game will benefit the Detroit Public Schools middle school athletic programs.

Ciszewski said that they hope to sell out Little Caesars Arena for the 2018 Horizon League Playoffs. “There are 11,000 seats in the lower bowl and we plan on filling them all. Along with the Detroit Sports Commission, Detroit Mercy and Little Caesar’s Arena we will also host the NCAA Midwest Men’s Basketball tourney, March 16-18.”

Alexander is carrying a veteran 17-man roster this season. The highlight of the home schedule will be the game on Saturday December 16th at noon against Michigan at Little Caesars Arena.

The Titans have an ambitious non-conference schedule this season, playing at UCLA and then coming home to Toledo and Western Michigan. Games will again be on local television, WADL- 38, hosted by Russell and color commentary provided by Earl Cureton.

Detroit Mercy head women’s basketball coach Bernard Scott said he hopes to get back to the Horizon League final again this year. He is counting on veterans Brianne Cohen, Nicole Urbanick, Gracie Roberts, Brittney Jackson, Anja Milinkovic and Lola Ristovski.