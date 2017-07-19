What the Media Doesn’t Tell You About the Latest Trump Scandal With the Russians

The Trump-hating media and the political party they serve have the latest flavor of Russian collusion in their hot little hands. The flavor of the month now is President Trump’s son, Donald Jr. For the umpteenth time in the long search to discredit the president they loathe, junior’s head is next up on the platter of 24/7 hysteria.

What is the latest “scandal” the long-gone American curiosity is supposed to be up in arms about? It involves Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. in June, 2016. It has the media and Democrats all lathered up, but with no shower in sight.

The reality begs the question, “what is the purpose of all this?”

It is yet another so-called collusion connection aimed at tying a Russian to top level Trump appointees. The irony of this latest “scandal” is the fact that after Veselnitskaya met with the President’s son, she was a guest of the Obama Administration at a House of Representatives hearing about Russia. Remember, this was June 2016.

That is nothing important for the Democrat-colluding media to mention. Yet

Veselnitskaya was pictured sitting directly behind former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, an Obama appointee.

It was suggested McFaul had personally invited Veselnitskaya to the event, but McFaul denied this.

Veselnitskaya was in that room, in the front row, thanks to being given the opportunity by an American firm non-profit involved in Russian baby adoption. The organization asked one of their connections, Lanny Wiles, to arrange for a seat, which he did. Wiles didn’t know who would be attending the meeting, he just arranged for the seat.

Lanny Wiles is the husband of Florida Trump campaign chair at the time, Susie Wiles. Susie Wiles said she didn’t know her husband provided that opportunity.

Ambassador McFaul served as ambassador between 2012 and 2014. He was supposedly an anti-Putin critic. In fact, Russia’s state TV accused him of attempting to “overthrow” Putin on his second day in office.

This all came about after he hosted opposition activists at the U.S. Embassy.

Why aren’t Americans hearing all these details?

There is no solid information on what McFaul’s relationship with Veselnitskaya was. In fact, why was she invited to a House hearing about Russia? But isn’t the timeline itself highly suspicious? Shouldn’t that raise the media’s interest?

That apparently isn’t the case since it does not fit their model of Trump-hating. It is something that could possibly exonerate Trump’s son, but the timeline doesn’t tell the story they wish to use.

Turning now to the meeting between Veselnitskaya and Donald Trump, Jr.

Apparently, Veselnitskaya pitched the meeting with Trump Jr, as an opportunity for her to provide information about Hillary Clinton. Donald Trump Jr. said that Veselnitskaya had no information about Hillary Clinton. Instead, she talked about the U.S. Magnitsky Act, which she was working to have repealed. The Magnitsky Act prevents entry into the U.S.A for some Russian officials and blocks their access to the U.S. banking system.

But there is more. Before Veselnitskaya was slated to meet with Trump Jr. in New York, she ran into a problem when her entry to the U.S. was denied. This was not the first time, and previously, the Obama Administration provided her with “immigration parole,” so she could enter the U.S. to defend her client in a court case.

Veselnitskaya appealed this latest rejection to the U.S. District Court of New York. She was quickly granted another parole letter that allowed her to enter the country. CBS News has an excellent rundown of what happened, here.

It is reported that a parole letter in these circumstances is unusual. It was apparently signed off by Loretta Lynch or her office, but these parole letters can be allowed by the Department of Homeland Security, Citizenship and Immigration Services, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection.

Then comes another item not reported by the incredibly “unfair and unbalanced” left media: the parole letter was granted by U.S. District Judge Preet Bharara, an Obama appointee. This was a judge who had become a vocal Trump critic.

Interestingly, Bharara was fired by the new President shortly after he came to office.

But the fact remains, after being granted entry by Bharara, Veselnitskaya arrived at Trump Tower. The reason for that is unclear, but she met with Donald Trump Jr. Here again, Veselnitskaya appears to be a vocal anti-Trump activist. Upon searching her Facebook account, it was said to be filled with anti-Trump posts. That included one of her participating in an anti-Trump rally at Trump Tower.

None of this is being reported in the “mainstream media.” Veselnitskaya’s name was not even mentioned in the initial email sent to Donald Trump Jr. He apparently had no idea he’d be meeting with her.

Some reports say Natalia Veselnitskaya has a long history of opposition to Trump, the then Republican nominee. Why then would she be willing to throw dirt on the Hillary Clinton campaign? Perhaps there is an answer to that question, but it will not be raised by anyone from CNN to The New York Times.

There may be much more to Veselnitskaya than Americans who still care need to understand. What really is her relationship to the Obama Administration, and would a would an anti-Trump activist meet with Donald Trump, Jr.?

The second someone can explain what the crime is, I’ll be really interested

The Natalia Veselnitskaya affair is a sub-story that the FBI should investigate. The story should also be reported on, in full, because it is a murky story that democrats and their allies are using for their own nefarious purposes. The mainstream media no longer appears to have any interest in true investigative reporting. That is because they are solidly partisan and everything they write is colored in that way.

Even with all of this intrigue, there is still no proof of any illegality or damning Russia-Trump collusion. As Tucker Carlson has said more than once: “The second someone can explain what the crime is, I’ll be really interested.”

Editor’s Note: When checked this week, no anti-Trump material was found in Veselnitskaya’s facebook, but this is a year later. We did find an archive of her facebook, which does contain many anti-Trump-related photos. But she appears to be anti-liberal, rather than anti-Trump. Almost all of her posts are in Russian, but a small number are in English. A story about her in The Atlantic fills in many details and suggests she does not speak English.