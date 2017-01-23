Week One of President Trump’s Journey Begins

The first full week of the Trump administration is underway. The mere words “Trump administration” are incredible to utter. There are few Americans who would have ever thought it possible just six short months ago. At the time, the billionaire real estate mogul was just coming off one of the most contentious primary battles in American political history.

The ever-boisterous tycoon from New York had decimated his rivals in a way the American electorate had never witnessed. Nothing that said “establishment” emanated from this non-politician. He was beholden to no campaign contributors or foreign governments; he was not locked in with lobbyists or controlling interests.

This was a man who came to the forefront having employed thousands of American workers, met huge payrolls and built things. Unlike many of his predecessors, he was a man of the private sector and not a career politician or academic. His fiery nature alienated politicians, his own party and the media in general.

But Trump carried a message that few in the media or national pollsters could see at the time. He was a man of the working class and his message rang clear to them. “Make America Great Again” was mocked by those who feared and loathed him.

But as throngs of Americans tended to write off this different brand of non-politician, the message was resonating across the nation. He was combative, sometimes rude, abrasive and candid. Millions of people loved it and he built a base of supporters who would go through hell for him.

He went on to win the most stunning victory in American political history. His message won him the election by winning states nary a national pollster had predicted; Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio. It did not win him the popular vote, but he won the electoral vote overwhelmingly. Had the ultra-liberal state of California been negated from the voting, he would have soundly beaten Hillary Clinton throughout the rest of the country.

Trump won 30 of the 50 states to Clinton’s 20, 306 electoral votes to her 232, and 2,600 counties to her 500. The massive imbalance of left-leaning California only pushed her total vote 2,860,107 more than his, even though she won 4,269,978 more votes there.

Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States now begins week one of his four-year presidency. He will dominate the American scene for the next 48 months or 208 weeks or 1461 days. Love the man or hate him, this combative, multi-faceted human wrecking ball will stop at nothing to achieve his objectives and now he is America’s president.

The journey has begun. It will be one of the four most interesting years in American history if his rise to power is any indicator. Love him or hate him, he is now our commander-in-chief.