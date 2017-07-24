Wake-Up Call for the Relentless Trump-Hating Mainstream Media

The frustration level among Trump-hating Democrats and their mainstream media allies has just accelerated to fever pitch. New polls released this week leave the hysterical Left scratching their combined heads. What they are portending to do is not working out in the heartland of America.

Their bitter opposition is showing no signs of Trump supporters abandoning ship. Although each day brings new innuendo, rumors and conjecture, the Trump administration stays focused on the nation’s problems. Trump’s poll numbers have not cratered, the opposite is happening.

Reuters recently released a poll that indicated that “One in eight people who voted for Trump are having second thoughts.” Even the headline is deceiving for the usual partisan reasons. It should read that “Eighty-eight percent of Trump voters are satisfied with the president.”

The results of the poll are far more interesting than its biased headline. The July survey indicated 12 percent of respondents would not vote for Trump ” … if the 2016 presidential election were held today.” Seven percent said they “don’t know” what they would do, and the remaining five percent would either support one of the other 2016 presidential candidates or not vote.

Simple math is difficult for the obvious ideological spin Reuters wishes to convey. But they did publicize a poll in April that indicated Hillary Clinton had lost fifteen percent of her support. The Trump poll clearly provides ample proof that it would be extremely difficult for a Democratic candidate to unseat him.

There is more from the left-sided polls:

A recent PBS/Marist poll found that more Americans trust President Trump than trust the mainstream media. It is a number that should deeply disturb the editors, producers and owners of far-left media. Beyond their obvious tilt to the Left, a great deal of money is at stake if no one is reading or watching their platforms.

Only 56 percent of Democrats have trust in the media. Only nine percent of Republicans trust the media. What is even more incredible, only 28 percent of Independents. That means about three quarters of the supposedly impartial American voters have no trust in their sources for news.

Not surprisingly views of this issue are split along party lines; with nearly seven in ten Democrats disagreeing that coverage is too negative, while 87 percent of Republicans are in agreement that the mainstream media is not fair towards Donald Trump. Independents fall in line with voters overall; a fifty-four percent majority believe the mainstream media is not fair in its portrayal of the President.

The Daily Wire highlighted Zogby’s poll numbers on Democrat-leaning sub-groups, a large percentage criticized the media. Here’s the breakdown of some of the traditionally Democrat-leaning sub-groups.

Women: 55% yes / 45% no

African-Americans: 51/49

Lower income earners (less than $25k annually): 50/50

Western voters: 49/51

Younger voters (18-29-year-olds): 44/56

The groups that most identify with Democrats and have a generally negative attitude toward Trump should bring pause to those responsible for getting out the vote for next year’s midterm elections. More than 4 in 10 of them believe the media is overtly biased against Trump. The only conclusion is a massive credibility crisis for the Trump-hating news media.

Over a year of unrelenting media attacks and millions of campaign dollars have produced shockingly negative results for Democrats. Trump remains virtually unscathed.