Trump Works Behind the Scenes as the Hateful Media Drones On

The extreme media with their Trump-hating agenda have little time to inform Americans about news other than what fits their vendetta against the president. However, President Trump is quietly working behind the scenes on important and long-lasting undertakings for the American people.

As the hysterical media looks for Russians under every bed in Washington and screaming for impeachment hourly, the president has made over 100 lifetime appointments on federal courts across the country. That’s right; Donald Trump is carving his legacy into the federal judiciary by leaps and bounds.

In the last seven months, five judges have been confirmed, another 30 pending and 123 seats are yet to be filled. While the biased news outlets lecture Americans on how we failed as a nation electing Trump, he is busy changing our lives and that of our children for years to come.

Whereas the Supreme Court hears about 80 cases a year, 99 percent of them end up in the federal courts. Trump is in charge of appointing federal judges for at least the next three and a half years at least. And with the Democratic Party’s tilt to the far left, the chances of Trump’s reelection become stronger by the day.

As the far left spew their hatred of Trump with the media’s backing, Trump has already successfully gotten his nominee, Neil Gorsuch, on the Supreme Court. As the Democrats spend their time scolding Americans for their stupid choice for president, Trump is busy changing the ideological image of the federal courts one judge at a time.

Trump has an excellent chance of another selection to the Supreme Court before 2021, but its appointments to the lower district and circuit courts where the president is likely to have a bigger impact. With the endless hateful news concerning the president, behind the scenes Trump is making a very different America for generations to come.

What is the status of the 13 federal court districts? Only one of the 13 had a majority of judges appointed by Democrats when Obama took office. When Obama left office, nine of the 13 courts had a majority of Democratic appointed judges.

Today, the Senate has already confirmed two of Trump’s judicial nominees to the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The Senate has also confirmed appellate lawyer Kevin Newsom to the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and Idaho trial court Judge David Nye, a former Obama nominee whom Trump re-nominated, to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho.

The list of vacancies is growing as the Senate is slowly moving forward. Liberal groups say the only reason Trump has so many vacancies to fill is because Republicans refused to negotiate with Obama. The former president had 329 judicial nominees confirmed during his two terms in office.

The news media and the Democrats want to convey a message to those that voted for Donald Trump that they were wrong and they will fix it. But the reality is elections have consequences and the liberals must face that fact, like it or not. Their dream of impeaching Trump is remote. The reality is that Donald Trump has at least three full years to put the conservative stamp his voters asked for on America’s high courts.