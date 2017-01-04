Trump Will Repeal Many of Obama’s Executive Orders

The dismantling of the Obama administration’s previous agenda has already started 17 days before he leaves the Oval Office. A visibly angry Barack Obama has been simmering on the sidelines since Donald Trump’s stunning election last November 8th.

According to incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Donald Trump has an agenda in place for day one in office. It involves repealing a good chunk of President Barack Obama’s executive actions, many considered unconstitutional to begin with.

Spicer told ABC News’s This Week that President-elect Trump “on day one” will “sign a series of executive orders.” When questioned on what the specific executive orders he was talking about, Spicer smiled and provided zero clues.

One can speculate that immigration, amnesty and sanctuary cities will top Trump’s list for repeal. The president-elect was very vocal about his opinion of illegal immigration and border security during the fall campaign.

Those executive orders will “repeal a lot of the regulations and actions that have been taken by this administration over the last eight years that have hampered both economic growth and job creation,” Spicer added. His remarks created outrage in the liberal media and lawmakers who see their world crashing down on them.

Trump’s view is he is rolling back some of the damage Obama has done during his time in office. Millions who voted for Trump agree. There will be a “raft of President Barack Obama’s executive actions in his first day in office,” Spicer said.

Trump has long been critical of Obama’s moves on immigration, energy regulation and foreign policy, and could look for ways to undo those and other actions. Spicer added, Trump will also use executive orders to implement a “forward thinking” program which will include five year moratoriums on lobbying activity after leaving an administration.

“If you want to serve in a Trump administration,” Spicer said, “you’re going to serve this country, not yourself.” It appears the far different approach of the Trump White House will send shudders through many special interest groups, lobbyists and the Washington establishment itself.

It is important to remember that Trump is the first president to pay for most of his own campaign. He is therefore not beholden to big-spending campaign contributors, Washington lobbyists, Wall Street or foreign entities. The difference is bound to be seen quickly throughout the new Trump government.