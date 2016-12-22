Trump Shows America a Businessman in the White House Changes Everything

One of the criticisms of presidential candidate Donald Trump was he had no political experience and he was a billionaire businessman who was out-of-touch with most Americans. Now, one month before he takes the oath of office, Trump is showing just what he will bring to the Oval Office; business savvy. It seems a businessman in the White House changes everything.

The mainstream media acted “appalled” ten-days-ago when Trump called Boeing’s price for building a new Air Force One plane “excessive.” They claimed he was interfering in government affairs, being “pompous” and stealing President Obama’s thunder.

It would be interesting to take a national poll on what the country thinks after the response Trump got from Boeing as a private citizen. What was Boeing’s response? The massive aircraft company will build the new Air Force One for less than $4 billion, the CEO told reporters Wednesday after meeting with President-elect Trump.

Dennis Muilenburg, the Boeing CEO, praised Trump for his “business head” and said the two had a very productive meeting where they discussed how the country could build two new Air Force One planes for less than the $4 billion, which Trump criticized on Twitter this month.

As a pleased Muilenburg said, “We’re going to get it done for less than that. I was able to give the president-elect my personal commitment on behalf of the Boeing Company. This is a business that’s important to us. We work on Air Force One because it’s important to our country and we’re going to make sure that he gets the best capability and that it’s done affordably.”

Is this the beginning of a new era in big government bureaucracy? Does it take a successful businessman who has met a payroll and hired thousands of Americans to understand the inner-workings of a government run by none of the aforementioned experience? Would this have ever been possible or even thought of with past administrations mired in bureaucratic red tape?

Perhaps it is time for the biased-media-hating-Trump “journalists” to acknowledge this man may know exactly what he is doing. Better yet, maybe it’s time to provide some benefit-of-the-doubt before this man even takes power? Could it be this new president-to-be will be more effective not being beholden to special interest groups, campaign contributors and foreign governments because he has made no deals with the devil?

The amazing results in a short period of time may be the indicator for the American people about Trump’s campaign promises concerning fair trade for America. Was it this one meeting with a shrewd businessman that is the beginning of a new era in American government and actually getting something done? Is this non-politician actually someone who thinks of taxpayer money as something more than numbers on a piece of paper?

Perhaps the words of Boeing’s CEO sum it up best for Trump’s talents as a problem-solver. “We have an active 747 production line and we’re eager to get started on the program. We haven’t actually started the build of the airplane yet, but once we finalize the requirements and make sure that it’s affordable we’ll launch on building the aircraft. We’ve got a hot production line and we’re ready to go.”

Has anyone in this country ever witnessed this sort of instant success? Will this be an indicator of how Trump will bring back the respect this nation deserves and the honor it is to be called an American?