Trump Releases Sanctuary City List: Liberals Release Criminal Aliens

Liberals Release The Criminals

The federal government has revealed liberals in Boulder County, Colorado, released three illegal aliens with assault convictions. That includes one burglar and two with drug convictions. They released them rather than turn them over to ICE for removal from the U.S. The details are in the Department of Homeland Security’s “Weekly Declined Detainer Outcome Report.” Department officials identified huge numbers of sanctuary cities across the U.S. refusing to turn over illegals with crimes and convictions.

All this for a small period in early 2017. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said there were 206 illegals whom sanctuaries cities refused to turn over. There was a convicted arsonist protected by Los Angeles, and a murder suspect protected in Philadelphia. The convictions ran the range from domestic violence, drunken driving, drug offenses, sexual and aggravated assaults, as well as rape.

Trump’s Efforts With Illegals

There’s a special effort by Trump to crack down on illegals in the US. The president wants to strip funding from communities refusing to abide by federal law. A Justice Department document already outlines authority to halt at least three federal grant programs under such circumstances. Federal officials said the report was ordered under Trump’s executive order “Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States.” It is to be issued weekly to “highlight jurisdictions that choose not to cooperate with ICE detainers or requests for notification, therefore potentially endangering Americans.”

The report said locations with the highest volume of ignored detainers issued were Clark County, Nevada, with 51; Nassau County New York, with 38; and Cook County, Illinois, with 13. Los Angeles protected those convicted of assault and domestic violence. Sacramento took on the cause of one man convicted of cruelty to his wife, and several Colorado agencies protected a forger, several drunken drivers and one person accused of ignoring the US court. Travis, Texas, took up an aggravated assault, as well as several convicted of resisting an officer.

WND reported Ann Corcoran, editor of Refugee Resettlement Watch, wants federal funds cut from sanctuary cities. “Instead, Congress is entangled in one major mess over Obamacare. And, frankly, although important, repeal of Obamacare did not motivate voters to support Trump in the way immigration restriction did,” said Corcoran. There are at least 300 sanctuary cities and counties, and one new study puts the number closer to 500.

Steve Salvi, founder of Ohio Jobs & Justice PAC, has been tracking sanctuary cities for a decade. He says at least 40 cities and counties have declared themselves sanctuaries since Trump issued his executive order Jan. 27. But Salvi told Lifezette he uses a different set of criteria to define a sanctuary city from the Center for Immigration Studies, which stands by its 2016 estimate of 300.

We Know Non-Citizens Vote Illegally

Do non-citizens vote in U.S. elections? Actually, 10 out of 85 consistent non-citizens indicated, “I definitely voted in the General Election” in 2012: a turnout rate of 11.7 percent. An article on non-citizen voting is wide-reaching. Non-citizen voters have incentives to misrepresent either their citizenship or their voting status. After all, claiming to be both a non-citizen and a voter is confessing to vote fraud, and the Federal Voter Registration Application specifically threatens non-citizens who register with a series of consequences. “If I have provided false information, I may be fined, imprisoned, or (if not a U.S. citizen) deported from or refused entry to the United States.”

Although estimates of non-citizen registration and voting are higher than previously, this is not surprising. It is the first study to use survey data to estimate non-citizen voting, while other studies simply rely on incidents of detected vote fraud.

Illegals Bypassing The System

To apply for citizenship, applicants fill out an N-400 form, the Application for Naturalization. The N-400 runs to 20 pages that must be filled out 100% correctly and honestly. It’s extremely important to only submit information that is accurate and up to date. Two photographs are required, a photograph of your current legal marital status, attach check of $725, and a wait of about 6 months for everything to go through. It’s not that hard. But why do illegals thwart the system, sneak through the border, and go to Sanctuary Cities? Why would illegals come to America and illegally vote?

It settles out to over 60% of the illegal influx being involved with crimes and misdemeanors. Steve Salvi uses a criteria to define a sanctuary city. The total number of those cities stand by the late 2016 estimate of 300. Another argument for the travel ban.

Supporting Trump’s travel ban, a border enforcer says a revelation by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is clear confirmation refugees from certain countries want to do us harm. After the president’s issuance of a new revised travel ban, Sessions confirmed to reporters nearly one-third of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s 1,000 domestic terrorist cases involve individuals admitted to the country as refugees. “In fact, today, more than 300 people – according to the FBI – who came here as refugees are under an FBI investigation for alleged terrorism-related activity,” the new attorney general pointed out. “Like every nation, the United States has a right to control who enters our country and to keep out those who would do us harm.”

Ira Mehlman, who serves as a spokesman for the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), maintains that Sessions’ revelation puts critics of the president’s call for extreme vetting back on their heels. “We don’t want to have to wait until there is a terrorist act in this country before we take steps to protect the security of the American people,” Mehlman argued. “If you go back just a few months to the attack at Ohio State University, that was carried out by a Somali refugee who’d only been in the country a few years.” However, Mehlman contends no matter how air-tight the president’s “Travel Ban 2.0” might be, the Left will do everything it can to stop its implementation.

Elected officials who defy federal immigration laws and allow their communities to become so-called “sanctuary cities” should be arrested, Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said. Hodgson called for federal arrest warrants to be issued for his fellow elected officials in testimony before the House Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee on immigration and border security in Washington, D.C.

“These officials pledge not to work with, cooperate or even communicate with federal immigration enforcement,” Hodgson said. “As a result, these safe zones have become magnets for illegal aliens, some of which have violent criminal records. At best, sanctuary cities are a direct violation of trust between legal residents and the elected officials who took an oath to protect them at all costs. At the worst, it’s careless, illegal and extremely dangerous.”