Trump Rails Against the Washington Establishment in His Inauguration Address

President Donald J. Trump began his presidency in the familiar fashion of his campaign and transition period; defiant. He delivered a searing message during his inaugural address rebuking the Washington establishment many of whom were seated around him.

Many people were hoping the camera would pan the faces of the all-too-familiar establishment personalities such as former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former secretary of State and twice presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Those two were not alone as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, former Vice President Joe Biden and a slew of other all-too-familiar Washington faces stared blankly into space as Trump rambled on against them.

You could almost hear the muffled gasps as Trump declared, “For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost.” They knew who he was talking about and he essentially was saying their days were numbered in his administration.

As vanquished political luminaries looked on, Trump said, “We are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people.”

His speech drew loud cheers from the hundreds of thousands who viewed the ceremony. Surprisingly, considering the viciousness of the campaign, there were few boo-birds to be heard. Those lines received applause from the Trump supporters who gathered to see him sworn in while many of the dignitaries on the dais sat stone-faced.

The inauguration is now over and Trump will hopefully have the traditional 100-day honeymoon period to show the American people he can do what he says he will.

It could be that his 100 days will come without the support of half of his fellow countrymen who hope he fails in his tasks. Certainly the evil Soros will be against him. That will make his job harder, but just as when there were overwhelming odds against him before the election, it will not stop him.