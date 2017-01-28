Trump Moves at Frantic Pace to Fulfill Campaign Promises in First Week of Presidency

President Donald Trump is a man on a mission. The first week of his presidency can be summed up in one word; frantic. For any skeptics who doubted his campaign promises, he is delivering, big time.

In his eighth day in office, his list of accomplishments is mind boggling. In his campaign he promised to build a wall on the southern border with Mexico. He has signed an executive order to begin building a wall and promises to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement and repeal Obamacare.

Three promises in the blink of an eye. But that is just the beginning.

Trump has promised to temporarily suspended visas for people coming to the United States from a number of Muslim nations, specifically Syria. There are no doubts that European countries that have suffered the most from this problem, such as France and Germany are closely watching his bold and politically incorrect actions on this growing problem.

The president has laid claim of massive voter fraud in the amount of three million votes. He promises to launch an official investigation, much to the chagrin of Democratic lawmakers.

Meanwhile, as if this wouldn’t be enough for week one of a presidency, he is moving forward with a nearly $1 trillion stimulus plan and his signature healthcare bill. He is rattling the cage of former President Obama and his 2009 stimulus plan he claimed did nothing to promote major infrastructure repairs.

Speaking Thursday to Republican leaders at their summit in Philadelphia, he said, “Enough all talk, no action. We have to deliver. This is our chance to achieve great and lasting change for our beloved nation.”

Trump is moving at a dizzying pace for even the most seasoned Washington observer. It took only hours for him to sign an order directing federal agencies to “ease the burden of Obamacare.” That was followed shortly by his chief of staff, Reince Priebus sending a memo telling federal agencies to stop issuing regulations.

On Tuesday Trump provided enthusiasm to social conservatives with an executive order blocking foreign aid for international organizations that provide abortions. The order had Vice President Mike Pence’s fingerprints all over it, considering his conservative stance on abortion.

Another Trump promise fulfilled was pulling the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal. It was a bone of contention with Hillary Clinton during the debates when he called her out for flip-flopping on the issue that caught her with his blindsiding remarks on her “finger in the wind” approach to such matters.

Citing his promise to reduce government spending, he froze hiring for non-military federal employees and attempted to move two controversial pipeline projects forward by signing a pair of executive actions that could speed approvals for the Keystone XL and Dakota Access projects. A move President Obama and his Democratic allies had rejected for eight years. That in turn had to be a crowd-pleaser in Canada, that will reap the economic benefits and endear him to their liberal prime minister.

For his tough stance on illegal aliens, he signed an executive order that expanded the definition of criminal immigrants who are considered priorities for deportation. It included specific federal funds to be revoked from so-called sanctuary cities that do not help federal authorities enforce immigration law. That provoked big city mayors such as Rahm Emanuel in Chicago and Mayor de Blasio in New York City to cry foul. That only delights this president who savors a political fight.

In one week, the new president has made it obvious he plans to follow through on his most important campaign promises within the invisible political line of 100 days for an incoming chief executive. He still faces the promise to ban future Trump administration officials lobbying after leaving their government positions.

Much of Trump’s actions require congressional action or need to go through the regulatory process for what he can’t do on his own. But it is a certainty at this early juncture the man will do everything he can without such restrictions.

As expected, Trump’s war of words concerning the wall with Mexico has deepened with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. The Mexican president withdrew from a scheduled meeting with Trump at the White House next week over a dispute about who will pay for the wall along the southern border. The media had a field day with the snub, but reportedly the two men had a phone conversation Friday that lasted over an hour.

Because of the rift with Mexico, the peso dropped dramatically in value. Trump, ever the businessman and negotiator, knows full well the dependence Mexico’s economy has with the United States.

Trump is a man of many facets. He can be gruffly rude at times and benevolent the next moment. For instance, early in the week he moved to remedy the ruffled feathers of the CIA towards comments he has made about their handling of intelligence information. He went to their headquarters in Langley, VA, appearing eager for a speech in front of a memorial wall for fallen agents. His appearance drew loud applause.

His incredible energy has bred a chaotic atmosphere in the West Wing. Trump has been in almost constant contact with his vice president Mike Pence implementing their agenda. This was welcomed in varying amounts by lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

Donald Trump is bringing to the White House a private sector-based mentality.