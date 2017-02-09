Trump-Hating Media Pulling Out All Stops on His Closest Advisor

Sen. Charles Schumer has created a division of such proportions in this new administration that it boggles the mind. So many political fronts have been established to slow the Trump picks for various government positions and the effort to discredit and dismiss the presidency for legitimacy is archaic.

Had this been the case in late January and early February of Barack Obama’s first term as president in 2009, the leftist media would be howling at the moon over the racist and bigoted Republicans. That is obviously not the case now that they are without any political power in either the executive or legislative branches.

Their latest target is Stephen Bannon, formerly a top executive at Breitbart. As the closest advisor to President Trump, the question in the Trump-hating media is whether he is too big for the White House? There were never any questions raised when Obama’s campaign advisor David Axelrod sat in on national security briefings, but this is “different.”

The latest smear campaign involves a close-up image of Bannon in the current edition of Time magazine. He is portrayed as the Grim Reaper. He is also the target of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend. What are they afraid of?

Bannon is a hard right political advocate which plays into the ideology of the leftist New York Times and Washington Post. In their world, they focus their stories on his influence over Trump; basically having zero idea how much weight that carries after three weeks in office. They are trying to create the illusion, without facts, of Trump’s feelings about him and is there jealousy over his access to the president.

It makes little difference that Trump chimed into the fake news story with a Tweet; “I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it,” he said. It came after MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” played a clip of the “Saturday Night Live” skit, showed an image of the Time cover and posed the question of whether Bannon was “calling all the shots.”

Naturally Bannon has no control over what the Trump-hating media wishes to dream up to stir the political pot. But the former Breitbart executive declined to be interviewed by Time for the story, and the photograph had been shot on an earlier occasion.

The situation is nothing new since Hillary Clinton lost the election last November 8th. Trump supporters have been raising their eyebrows over the intense scrutiny of Trump never provided in the case of Obama. No one on the planet has questions about that dichotomy of media preferences.

Over the weekend, the New York Times printed this detail in a story on Bannon: “Mr. Bannon remains the president’s dominant adviser despite Mr. Trump’s anger that he was not fully briefed on details of the executive order he signed giving his chief strategist a seat on the National Security Council.”

The stark fact that Trump tweeted, “total fiction” on Monday received no response. The operative word for the media’s major disdain for the president is “tweeted.” Instead of going directly to the biased writers of the piece, Trump simply directs his comments without a middleman to the American people.