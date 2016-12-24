The Utter Hypocrisy of The Left Post-Election 2016

The weeks between Election Day and Inauguration Day have been frantic for the far left and the biased mainstream media. When Barack Obama won the presidency in November, 2009, the country was told we would have a more caring, more adult, smarter, and more serious liberal establishment to rule the country.

Didn’t happen.

Since Hillary Clinton lost the election November 8th, the nation has seen a liberal meltdown. It has continued for well over a month. The left has made itself look like some of the biggest hypocrites in history. They will not accept the results on this republic and tell other Americans it is their duty to reject the results.

Americans were treated to what was to come beginning with former debate moderator Martha Raddatz of ABC News openly weeping on air after being informed the official results of Clinton’s loss. She argued that Trump really didn’t win because Hillary won the popular vote. She did not mention Trump won the Electoral College which is the final decision-maker written in the Constitution.

Hillary immediately made it a campaign issue and actually said Trump was “destroying our democracy” and the liberal media who openly endorsed her candidacy picked up the revolt with glee. The Washington Post actually called Trump’s victory a “horrifying repudiation of U.S. democracy.”

With Raddatz and Hillary herself at the forefront of a hopeless and pathetic protest of American democracy, crazed liberals flooded the streets marching, vandalizing and actually performing acts of violence all in the name of their First Amendment rights. There would be no peaceful transfer of power because their side lost.

Even after the final meeting of the Electoral College on Monday, as mandated in the Constitution, liberals refused to accept the law of the United States of America. The behavior shocked average Americans and put a dark cloud over the entire Democratic Party that could last for years in the memories of millions of voting citizens.

One particular protest even featured so-called “progressives” calling for the deaths of Trump voters. They were incited before the last votes were even reported with a hate-filled rant by socialist CNN commentator Van Jones.

In Jones’s own racist diatribe as an African-American, he said in part, “This was a whitelash. This was a whitelash against a changing country. It was a whitelash against a black president, in part. And Donald Trump has a responsibility tonight to come out and reassure people that he is going to be the president of all the people who he insulted and offended and brushed aside. If the media encourages you to feel the election is all about a racist America keeping you down, why would you accept the results?”

This sort of racial incitement was broadcast in full by a national cable network reaching millions of Americans. To even rationalize this sort of irresponsible “journalism,” is ludicrous. It boggles the mind what the openly biased media would do if this was a Republican inciting violence against Hillary Clinton, or God forbid, Barack Obama.

This nonsense and childish behavior was followed by forced recounts in only the few states where a Trump loss would overturn the November 8 election results. It was launched by the Green Party’s Jill Stein who spent about two weeks attempting to get three states, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, to do a full blown hand recount. The results came out the same; Trump won.

Then the ploy turned to blaming Hillary’s loss on Russian hackers. Essentially, Stein was attempting to disenfranchise the voters of three entire states. The entire process cost more than Stein spent on her entire campaign and it was obvious the funding came from somewhere else, namely anarchist and billionaire George Soros.

Then came the “faithless electors” scheme where liberals began to threaten violence upon the electors whose job it was on December 19 to add their vote to the Electoral College count in each state. Liberal news organizations provided fake news stories to the rising anger of sensible Americans growing disgusted with this lack of respect for the presidency.

It was only days after this absurd claim of “faithless electors” flipping to Trump, the Electoral College members met in their states across the country and cast almost exactly the same number of EC votes for Trump that he received on Election Day. Mostly unreported, Hillary Clinton lost more EC votes than any candidate in recent history as Bernie Sanders fans, some of whom happened to have an EC vote, launched a protest against the Democrat nominee.

Since that time, incident after incident of mindless behavior by crazed liberals included Ivanka Trump this week traveling with her children on a Jet Blue flight. A mindless liberal started creating a public scene that caused such chaos; he was deservedly thrown off the flight.

A UPS driver was killed because another hysterical liberal robot thought he was Donald Trump. Add to that murder case a long list of fake hate crimes perpetrated by moronic liberals trying to smear the president-elect.

The public outrage is growing by the day as the media’s credibility reaches new lows. Not to be forgotten, even though their engagement had little effect on the election, many Hollywood “celebrities” attacking, badmouthing, name calling, and lying about conservatives, Trump and millions of his voters.

Are these people and the Democratic Party with their loyal ally the media just hypocrites? Consider this; their behavior is exactly the sort of stuff they attacked conservatives, white people, the Tea Party and Republicans for supposedly committing throughout Barack Obama’s presidency.

The only difference here is, liberals today are actually committing the same accusations they falsely perpetrated on conservatives the last eight years. The media’s lack of coverage regarding this dichotomy of core values is not going unnoticed by a nation waking up to the real world of liberalism and the so-called freedom of the biased press. That is the press who skipped both their ethics and investigative journalism classes.