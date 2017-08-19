The Trump-Russian Collusion Investigation is Dead

Before Donald Trump won the presidency, the extreme media has tried every way to tie him to the Russians. Now more than a year after the witch-hunt began, it is becoming obvious there is no evidence of collusion whatsoever.

That has become glaringly evident with the special counsel looking into the Russian debacle. One of Robert Mueller’s top FBI investigators, Aeter Strzok, has left the team.

Strzok is a bureau veteran who worked on counterintelligence cases. He had joined Mueller’s team in mid-July. Less than a month later, without explanation, he was reassigned to the FBI’s human resources division, apparently at his own request, ABC News reported.

The veteran FBI investigator had been the chief of the FBI’s counterespionage section in 2016. His group oversaw the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email server. That never produced the results most experts predicted. Another interesting aspect is that almost everyone on Mueller’s team has donated to Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, or the Democratic National Committee.

No evidence of any collusion with the Russians has been found. Meanwhile, any wrongdoing by Hillary Clinton goes unanswered. Former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in May 2017 that there was no evidence of collusion between Trump officials and Russia.

Months later, the investigation continues. What can Mueller find that the FBI could not? The answer is nothing.

Meanwhile, Strzok is leaving Mueller’s team one day after the FBI announced it’s reopening its investigation into last year’s infamous “tarmac meeting” between former President Bill Clinton and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch. This is obviously a matter considered important by the now-Trump dominated DOJ and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. There is no chance it would have been Mueller’s suggestion.

Is the momentum of these endless Trump investigations beginning to turn on the Democrats and their media allies? Jay Sekulow, Trump’s personal lawyer and president of the American Center for Law and Justice, indicated Wednesday that his legal group received 413 pages of documents from the Department of Justice and FBI surrounding the tarmac meeting between Lynch and Clinton at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport last June.

This sort of revelation would be unheard of before Trump’s election. The emails revealed that the FBI had relevant documents on the matter, even though the bureau originally claimed otherwise.

The question is, why didn’t the FBI, headed by Comey at the time, hand over those documents? There is more than enough evidence to suggest collusion between Lynch and Clinton. They were certainly not discussing grandchildren and golf on the tarmac that fateful day.

Comey failing to turn over those documents surrounding the meeting raises many questions indeed. This new information only adds to the belief by many that Mueller is leading a witch hunt after Trump. It is beginning to appear more and more as if the Democrats cannot simply admit they lost the presidential election fair and square.