The Steele Dossier Is a Nothing Burger the Media Won’t Admit

Thinking Americans need to ask how this ongoing media narrative of Russian collusion with the Trump administration has changed. The operative word is that sentence is “thinking.”

The now-notorious Steele dossier has already become as convoluted as a bad spy novel. There is no question it is filled with everything from British spies to Kremlin agents. You can also throw in the many legal cutouts and hidden bank accounts.

But what is the underlying meaning to all this for the common Joe in this country? What is this so-called dossier when you take all the nonsensical intrigue away?

The answer is the backbone of a national presidential campaign’s operation that amounts to one of the dirtiest tricks in U.S. political history. It was perpetrated by the Watergate-like operation of Team Clinton. It yielded a vast payoff for the former secretary of state’s campaign.

It is as simple as that. Not one legal fact has derived from more than 18 months of allegations from Trump’s political foes, any investigation or living witness.

The reality is the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign hired the opposition-research firm Fusion GPS in April 2016 to dig up dirt on Donald Trump. That in itself is not unusual considering the dark and murky world of political nastiness.

But there it turns ugly. Fusion in turn hired former U.K. former spy Christopher Steele to assemble the now largely discredited and infamous dossier. He word dossier is a favorite for many in the media with all its connotations to unsuspecting victims of their venom towards Trump.

The full dossier (there’s that word again) of allegations wasn’t even made public until well after the election; January 2017 to be precise. The mere timing suggests the stewing hatred against Hillary’s foe who many in the mainstream media consider the modern day version of Darth Vader.

The American people, through certain political operatives, politicians and the friendly press hoodwink the country into believing it all began when Trump took office. The culprits peddle the line that it played no role during the election itself.

Hillary Clinton herself said on a “Daily Show” appearance, The dossier is “part of what happens in a campaign where you get information that may or may not be useful and you try to make sure anything you put out in the public arena is accurate. So this thing didn’t come out until after the election, and it’s still being evaluated.”

That statement and many others are blatantly false. In fact, in British court documents Mr. Steele has acknowledged he briefed U.S. reporters about the dossier in September 2016.

Hillary Clinton knew this. Those briefed included journalists far more than “just friendly” with her including so-called journalists from the New York Times, the Washington Post, Yahoo News and other Hillary-backers.

Furthermore, Mr. Steele himself, by his own admission, told Mother Jones in an interview that he provided the notorious dossier to the FBI in July 2016. The same FBI headed at that time by James Comey, shortly after he exonerated Hillary of criminal wrongdoing with her private server. The very same month Bill Clinton met secretly with Attorney General Loretta Lynch on the tarmac of Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix.

Wouldn’t it be refreshing to see some actual investigative journalism in Washington? But that would be contrary to what the agenda already is; Get Trump.