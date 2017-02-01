The Other Side of the Temporary Ban on Select Muslim Countries

The mainstream media will never report it, but it is a fact; many Muslims actually support President Trump’s temporary ban on immigration from seven Muslim countries. Asra Nomani, the co-founder of “The Muslim Reform Movement” is one such person.

She appeared Monday on an episode of Fox and Friends to discuss Trump’s recent executive order to pause immigration from a select group of Muslim majority counties. She said, “I’ve been a journalist for 30 years and I’m really disappointed that the media has unfortunately gone along with this meme #MuslimBan. It’s a propaganda campaign.”

The moderator asked Nomani to be more specific. She explained, “In communications there is a term called agitprop, it means agitation propaganda. What we see right now is agitation propaganda from a very partisan political movement that lost the election. What I am really disturbed by is when I did a search last night of how many outlets have #MuslimBan in their headlines, they go everywhere from the New York Times to Slate magazine.”

Nomani outlined the daunting task the president faces. She cited his awareness of the partisan attacks to come and how it will make keeping our nation safe more difficult. “We know very clearly that there is an extremism problem that has been exported to the world that reaches the far corners of our societies.”

Understanding the entire problem Trump faces is made more difficult with the biased coverage the media provides. It is an understatement to say it is slanted. Nomani and her group are not alone in their support of the president.

Interestingly, one supporter of the ban is a former Iraqi soldier who befriended the infamous late American sniper Chris Kyle. The two had discussed such a bond to protect America’s national security.

Now living in the United States, Johnny Walker, and an Iraqi Muslim who battled Muslim extremism said, “I agree 100% with President Trump’s decision. The national security of the United States is a paramount issue. All President Trump is doing is ensuring that people can go about their day without living in so much fear. Women won’t have to worry about walking around the mall; kids won’t have to worry about going to the school.”

Further agreeing with the Muslim temporary band she added, “Look, these countries don’t have a database that keeps track of its citizens. And we can’t depend on a government database in countries that do, because if they have one it has a political agenda behind it.”

Walker is one of many Iraqi nationals who worked closely with the Americans during the Iraq war. More than most, they are acutely aware of the dangers America faces from select countries that have been known to import terrorism into Europe especially.

The Muslim exile added, “It wouldn’t be hard for someone to get into the U.S. whose loyalty lies with ISIS or a militia aligned with Iran. While the militia isn’t necessarily our enemy right now, they don’t have loyalty to the U.S., they are loyal to the interests of the government that funds them. And that government says ‘Death to America.’“

When asked about support from other Muslim countries concerning the ban, Walker laughed and said, all of the nations on Trump’s list had been overrun by terrorism and that this move was needed for national security purposes. He waved off the possibility that the refugee pause was racist. Other Muslim countries had previously banned refugees.

Walker asked, “What about all the other rich Muslim countries? They banned Muslim immigration from the very beginning. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar; are they racist, too?”

The thoughts of Asra Nomani and Johnny Walker will never be printed in the Washington Post or The New York Times. Their common sense and real life experience does not fit the agenda of the left who look at anything Donald Trump does, not from a national security point of view, but rather what their personal ideology dictates.