The Mainstream Media Will Do Anything to Discredit Trump and His Victory

The uproar over the Russians hacking into our national security situation including the 2016 presidential election has reached hysterical proportions. While it has become obvious many Democrats and most of the media, disappointed in the election outcome, are seeking any way possible to minimize Donald Trump’s victory, sanity may prevail.

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper late Wednesday expressed “profound dismay” to Donald Trump over the leak of a dossier of unsubstantiated negative information on the president-elect’s ties to Russia. It is obvious that someone involved in the highly secret meeting leaked to the media.

Much to the dismay of many in the liberal media that are attempting to build a case against the president-elect, Clapper said he assured Trump in a telephone conversation that the two-page summary was “not a U.S. intelligence community product and that I do not believe the leaks came from within the intelligence community.”

This is the Director of National Security, not a man on Trump’s team. That should be sufficient for any journalist covering this molehill they wish to be Mt. Everest, but that is not the case.

This truth from Clapper does not meet the left’s goal of discrediting Trump before he spends day one in the Oval Office.

Clapper Document

The following statement would settle the matter if not for the ingrained ideology the media now possesses. Clapper wrote, “We also discussed the private security company document, which was widely circulated in recent months among the media, members of Congress and congressional staff even before the intelligence community became aware of it. I emphasized that this document is not a U.S. Intelligence Community product and that I do not believe the leaks came from within the intelligence community.”

In other words, for those with impaired reading skills, the product is bogus mainstream media. Do you hear that MSM? Go home, do your homework, act like the journalists you claim to be and remain neutral unless you publicly identify yourselves as commentators or editorial writers. Not unlike Hillary Clinton dismissing half the country as “deplorables,” your fake news has caused Americans to discredit anything you publish.

Naturally, the president-elect slammed news reports about the allegations at a news conference on Wednesday. “It’s a disgrace that information would be let out. It’s all fake news. It’s phony stuff.” But to a press corps not used to controlling the venue, this is unforgivable calling them out for what they are.

Mainstream Media: Entertainment, Not Journalism

Meanwhile, as the press builds a story with no foundation, Clapper concluded his statement by saying that “President-elect Trump again affirmed his appreciation for all the men and women serving in the intelligence community. I assured him that the intelligence community stands ready to serve his administration and the American people.”

It is interesting to note this uproar comes more than a year after the government was hacked by the Chinese, of millions of employee files, the DNC was hacked by the Russians and Hillary Clinton destroyed more than 30,000 emails after being subpoenaed by Congress.

Did anyone hear anything from the mainstream media about this? Was there a huge uproar about our national security, a Chinese scare, people deported, foreign buildings on American soil being shut down, Hillary Clinton going to jail? No, the only important item is the destruction of a man who has overridden their self-proclaimed superiority and beaten them at their own game. How? Exactly how he won the election; going directly to the American people just as Ronald Reagan did.

The incredibly sad and dangerous part of all this is what it is instilling in the people of this country. The distrust of the press, the Fourth Estate of our Constitution, is overwhelming with epic downward polling surpassing lawyers and politicians. In a free society that is not so funny, but plenty dangerous.