The End of Mindless Political Correctness Has Begun

In a move that was predictable, the House chairman who oversees Justice Department spending has sent a clear message to so-called “sanctuary cities.” There will be no funding for police, jails and housing should they continue to break federal law.

The message brings “sanctuary cities” to an end under President Trump’s new executive orders tightening immigration control, reports the Washington Examiner Friday. “It’s real easy, their money disappears. There’s no fight, their money is gone,” said Texas Rep. John Culberson, chairman of the appropriations subcommittee that funds Justice.

There is no question many of the cities affected by this executive order will seek legal action, but what will inevitably land in the Supreme Court is considered a done deal before it happens. Federal law trumps state or local laws, period. Mayors such as Chicago’s Rahm Emanuel or New York City’s Bill de Blasio can argue until the cows come home, but “sanctuary cities” violate federal law and the only way for them to win is change the laws and that won’t happen.

When federal funds are cut off, will these mayors ask the local citizens to pay for the “sanctuary city” costs from their own taxes? What will the popularity of such a proposal be when put on the ballot for taxpayers to vote their preference? That is a scenario that the big and small city mayors face with the toughened stance of the new president and leader of this country.

Could this be the beginning of a return to the rule of law ignored so often under the presidency of Barack Obama? Does this country now have a president who follows the nation’s laws and ignores the political correctness of a small minority? Could it be?

Meanwhile, Culberson was the congressman who forced the Obama administration to warn several sanctuary cities and jurisdictions about the funding cut off. In an interview for Sunday’s Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson, he reiterated in plain language that Trump’s new order covers all 300 of the “sanctuaries.”

This country is witnessing the leader of a nation and not that of a small minority of people. Those who want to run the country their way instead of by the law of the land are done. This is the beginning of an America for all the people who are here legally and not for the “rights” of those who have already broken the law of the land just being here, period.

It is difficult for a vast majority of this country’s citizens to understand why it is the right thing to do. Instead, they are protecting people who have come to this country illegally. To also include those guilty of violating the laws of the United States and then protect them is an insult to all law-abiding Americans who have the right to expect their own personal security and that of their families.

The de Blasios and Emanuels of this country have seen their day and it has now passed. If Donald Trump is bringing anything new to this country as a whole, it is the end of mindless liberal political correctness no matter how many times they spout their unintelligent retorts of “racist” and “bigot.”

Their days are not only numbered, their days are done. The law of the land will prevail once again.

