Democratic Party Media Turns a Blind Eye to Corrupt Obama Administration

The media has been obsessed with innuendo and hearsay for a year concerning Donald Trump’s involvement with anything Russian. Not one stark fact has been revealed in all that time and energy.

Meanwhile, small item stories buried in the back of liberal newspapers, or not at all, are coming to light on the former Obama administration. The hysterical left, enabled by their compliant media allies, choose to look the other way. But if any of the stories now trickling out were Trump-oriented, they would be front page news.

Take for instance the case of former Obama appointee, Attorney General Loretta Lynch. When she testified last year about her decision not to prosecute Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified information, she swore she never talked to “anyone” on the Clinton campaign. That has clearly come back to haunt her.

The Senate Judiciary Committee that has launched a bipartisan investigation into her possible obstruction of justice learned of evidence that indicates Lynch assured the political director of Clinton’s campaign she wouldn’t let FBI agents “go too far” in probing the former secretary of state.

One can only imagine the furor that would be raised by the thoroughly biased media if this had anything to do with Trump or any living creature associated with him. Nevertheless, the committee wants to know if Lynch or any of her Justice Department staff “ever communicated with Amanda Renteria,” who headed Clinton’s political operations during the campaign. She has also been asked to testify.

That’s not all. The committee wants to know if Lynch or any of her posse had contact with former, and now disgraced, DNC chief Debbie Wasserman Schultz regarding the Clinton e-mail investigation. That committee includes Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein.

One part of Lynch’s previous testimony stands out. She never recused herself in the Hillary Clinton investigation even though she met privately with the target’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, a week before the then-attorney general mysteriously let Hillary off the hook.

Her excuse for the meeting was that it was “not planned.” They just “happened” to be in Phoenix, on the airport tarmac, at the same time.

How Did They Know?

If the two were only speaking in generalities and about “grandchildren,” it begs for this question to be asked: On July 7, 2016, when FBI Director James Comey publicly told Congress he would not recommend indictment of Hillary, how did Hillary and President Obama know that?

At the very moment Comey was on TV making the announcement, Hillary and Obama were flying on Air Force One to a Hillary campaign event in North Carolina. Is there anybody in this world that can imagine the president being in the same location as Hillary if Comey had requested she be indicted?

Not even the Democratic Party’s trusted media cohorts will answer that one. The committee has evidence that a document obtained by the FBI reportedly shows a Democratic operative’s claim that Lynch had privately assured Renteria that the Justice Department “would not push too deeply” into the investigation of Clinton’s private e-mail server, which contained top secret information from the State Department.

Lynch reportedly asked former FBI Director James Comey to leave her office when he confronted her with the document. Why would that be? She was the chief law enforcement official of the United States. Either Lynch lied under oath, or she never in fact talked to Renteria, or her categorical denial was meant to later claim she was merely discussing her role post-election.

Mainstream Media Ignores Important News

Then it’s back to that meeting with Bill Clinton at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix. Of course Bill says he was in town to play golf. It was 113 degrees in Phoenix and no one ever witnessed Clinton anywhere near a golf course. Lynch claimed “he wanted to say hello.”

Will any responsible media check this out? That meeting lasted at least 30 minutes and had to be cleared by the Secret Service as well as FBI security details. It was also the first meeting of any kind on Lynch’s plane; ever. Why wouldn’t a phone call do? No cameras, even phones, from her meeting with Bill Clinton.

Now her lawyer says she’ll “fully cooperate.” That will leave her hard-pressed to plead the fifth. But count on the Clintonesque way of stonewalling. “I do not recall” will echo through the chamber. She already “refused to answer or give appropriate response” no fewer than 74 times during the four-hour hearing already conducted.

How about the hysterical media simply put aside the witch hunt of no facts on Donald Trump and do their job? Loretta Lynch is just a small part of what remains on the table from the Obama administration. Trump is chicken feed considering the fact-based bounty of investigative reporting that could be done on the IRS scandal over auditing conservative groups, former Attorney General Eric Holder’s “Fast and Furious” gun-running to the Mexican cartels that got a border agent killed, what really happened to the four dead Americans at Benghazi, etc.

No answers were ever provided. Yet the media is fine with that as they probe every aspect of Trump’s existence with not one solid fact in a year of trying.