Stop Trump Trying to Help African-Americans No Matter What, Says Far-Left Media

The liberal media hysteria over the democratic election of Donald Trump has reached epic proportions. The latest maneuver by generally East Coast media outlets is to do their own version of dissecting the words “Make America Great Again,” which the Trump campaign used as their key slogan on all banners, caps, etc.

Thinking Americans have no problem understanding what the president-elect was attempting to convey with those four simple words. But now it is being portrayed, as all things are eventually by the left media, as “racist.” Being that the word “racist” is thrown around by the hysterical losers of the 2016 election like “hello” or “goodbye,” what is their evidence?

Let’s put aside that Trump is called a Nazi, Hitler, fascist, hateful, bigot, anti-Muslim, homophobic, on and on, and concentrate on what is wrong with “Make America Great Again.” Start out with the left’s anger over Trump invading what they perceive as “their turf,” which is the automatic votes they get from the African-American people of this country in each election. Trump has attempted to reach out to this sector of American society and it angers the left, or is it that it frightens them?

What they do not want Americans to think about are the bad statistics under the Obama administration (2009-1017) that are an embarrassment for an African-American president, in reality half African-American, and what he promised to us as opposed to the reality for “his people.”

Facts The Media Have No Interest In

Here are the facts for anyone other than the media who have no interest in facts over hysteria:

In Obama’s eight years, median family income for black Americans declined 10.9%.

From June 2007 to August 2012, the black workforce decreased from 58.6% to 52.8%.

The black labor force participation rate, which rose throughout the 1980s and 1990s, declined sharply under Obama and now stands at 61.4%.

Black home ownership fell from 46.1% in 2009 to 43.3% in 2014.

The percentage of black Americans living in poverty expanded from 25.8 to 27.2%.

In 2009, white households were 7 times richer than black households. Today, white households are 8 times richer.

#MAGA Nothing To Do With Race

Any American who is not hysterical and simply looking for anything to discredit Trump before he spends one day in the Oval Office knows this; “Make America Great Again” has nothing to do with race. It has made many think about questions the media purposely leave off their daily columns and news reports.

The facts go like this:

In January, 2009, America was the unquestioned leader on the world stage. Our economy was outperforming every other nation, even as we suffered through a recession. Our inner-cities were safer, had less poverty, more jobs and a smaller black on black murder rate.

Obama has either made all those things worse or at best has simply allowed them to worsen.

Enter Donald Trump who dares to visit with the inner-city religious leaders, speak in black churches and give his word that he will actually do something to help black Americans climb out of the spiral of poverty with jobs and education.

How outrageous is that?

Is it anything more than the Democrats have promised, but not delivered, for 50-years? Why is this man condemned from day one when Democrats have not done anything of measure in 50-years, with four Democratic presidents in that time?

Ridicule “Make America Great Again?” The Democrats have done virtually nothing with more than a trillion dollars from the treasury, and they now spew hateful names at a man who says, “What do you have to lose?”

That is “racist?”

What Are Liberals Afraid Of?

What do African-Americans have to lose? What will be they be losing as it is? Why the hysteria over this man who laid down his own money to run for the office, who owes nothing to special interests, foreign countries or Washington lobbyists? A man, who has held a real job outside of a lifetime job in politics like many who condemn him, met a payroll, hired thousands of Americans and actually built many things?

What can he possibly do to make things worse on the streets of Chicago? How many more murders can he create with his promise to do something, anything, aside from promises and more rhetoric? What are the liberal media so afraid will happen?

Bernie Sanders is ready to march, Chuck Schumer vows to block all Republican proposals, Eric Holder will investigate for the Democrats. Hopefully Holder can investigate better than he investigated running guns to Mexican cartels and spying on conservative organizations through the IRS. He was never accountable for any of that as attorney general.

Americans are known for a fair deal. That means an even shake. Trump has four years to gain America’s trust. The Democrats have had more than 50 years to improve American inner-cities. That’s 50 more years than the liberal media is willing to provide Donald Trump, a man who has actually had a real job and been in the real world, not a politician looking for votes and a chance to make politics a career with endless promises and no results.

Politics: The Art of Promising Everything, Doing Nothing

Is this what the Constitution was all about? What is politics all about? It seems to be saying whatever needs to be said, doing nothing, promising everything and praying for re-election?

What will all these doomsayers in the media do when they have no audience left? It has already started by the polling they get already. What Americans want is to give this man a chance to succeed. The liberal media’s mindset is that they want his failure at any cost, with them leading the charge against success. They are praying this happens because they need their jobs too and will do anything, write whatever needs to be written and carry their favorite word with them.