Sen. Elizabeth Warren Is the Boat Anchor to Any Democratic Recovery Plan

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., one of the most boisterous snowflakes of the far left is leaving no stone upturned. Through her almost daily diatribe against President Trump, the Republicans and conservatives in general, she also has time to bash fellow Democrats.

In her new book, “The Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America’s Middle Class,” she goes after Bill Clinton. In an excerpt of the book provided by the conservative group, America Rising, Bubba is her latest road kill.

The book, to be released on Tuesday, goes into details about then-President Clinton signing legislation that repealed Glass-Steagall, a Depression-era bank regulation that kept commercial and investment banks separated. In her limited approach to the real world, that paved the way for the 2007 financial collapse.

Really?

The far left senator from Massachusetts wrote, “In the same way that some Republicans had signed on for greater regulations in earlier decades, some Democrats now got on the deregulation bandwagon big-time. As he signed the repeal of Glass-Steagall, President Bill Clinton, cracked a few jokes, then praised the move for ‘making a fundamental and historic change in the way we operate our financial institutions.'”

She pontificated on her view of domestic economics to the Boston Globe. No, not about how to fake that you are one-thirty-second Cherokee to get a free ride at Harvard Law School, but insisting that her book is about how the government has stopped working for all but the wealthiest Americans and corporations.

Warren says inspirationally to all of us Americans, “I think it’s time to look forward.” Those are words that should be chiseled in granite. That is what is called insight.

Her words of wisdom did not stop there. She took exception to former billionaire New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. He had addressed the graduating class of 2016 at the University of Michigan. “He scolded Republicans for blaming our problems on ‘Mexicans who are here illegally and Muslims’ and Democrats for blaming our problems on ‘the wealthy and Wall Street.'”

That irked the politically correct Warren who believes the only free speech is that of the left. She was cross with Michael, who I imagine stays up long winter evenings worrying about what ultra-liberal Elizabeth thinks.

Anyway, she thought Bloomberg was suggesting illegal immigrants and rich and power-brokers of Wall on Wall Street “are roughly equivalent. That might all be true in Michael Bloomberg’s Alternative Billionaire World, but not so much here on planet Earth.”

The Democrats are without any real political power within the federal government or the states. The 2018 Midterm Elections are critical for their recovery. If Elizabeth Warren represents what they have on the bench to convince Americans to vote for Democrats, they may need to keep their day jobs in other professions besides politics.