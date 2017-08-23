RNC Sets Fundraising Records as Democratic Prospects Dissolve for 2018

While the hysterical left with their extreme media allies tell you daily that the sky is falling, President Donald Trump’s re-election efforts are already in overdrive. His subordinates have rallies planned throughout the fall, consultants on board, and attack efforts aimed at potential Democratic foes, Politico reported.

The president traveled to Arizona on Tuesday. It is the first of several rallies aimed at padding his re-election and the Republican National Committee’s coffers. Fundraising efforts are up considerably while the Democrats are having a miserable year that has their own chairman blaming their financial woes on Nancy Pelosi.

RNC chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel told Politico, “We’re already engaging voters and volunteers in key battleground states to defend our majorities in 2018 and to ensure we keep the White House in 2020.”

The raw truth of the matter is the only people who think Trump is in deep trouble are those who believe what the Trump-hating media writes and says. Out in the real world, Trump’s popularity is growing by the day.

The morale of the RNC has never been higher. Trump fundraisers and other RNC events have netted $87 million so far in 2017. That is a 5-1 edge on Democratic Party fundraising. The RNC has deployed 100 staffers to key battleground states, Politico reported.

It appears the Democratic Party’s message of hate-Trump-all-the-time is failing. There is no real message about jobs, the economy, or national security; just hate Trump 24/7.

Meanwhile, the RNC has planned fundraisers for New York, Texas, and Nevada later this year. The committee will meet later this week in Nashville to hammer out re-election strategies for 2020 but also the midterms, Politico reported.

The midterm elections are beginning to look like a political disaster for the Democrats. They could easily lose five Senate seats with little if any chance to take the House.

The media’s message of Trump’s failings appear to be anything but that as the GOP looks for record money in their fundraising efforts leading up to the crucial elections next year. It appears the Democrats believe what they read and hear in the media they practically own outright.