Responsible Democrats Want Hillary Put on Ice

Hillary Rodham Clinton, the self-appointed leader of the resistance movement against the man who defeated her for the presidency, has never left the national stage. A prominent figure in the Democratic Party for many years, having served as first lady of the United States, a senator from New York, and Secretary of State under the Obama administration, has now launched a PAC aimed at supporting Democratic candidates in next year’s elections.

Clinton is an awkward personality to be in such a position. It is likely that more than few responsible Democrats in Washington have turned a concerned eye toward her national presence. From her own remarks since her November defeat, it is obvious Ms. Clinton has her eye on districts in which she defeated Donald Trump.

More candidly, Hillary is plotting her own personal revenge that derives from the Electoral College landslide defeat in the presidential election. Responsible Democrats should be concerned with Clinton taking a prominent role in campaigning, given her toxic reputation across America.

Trump voters will not soon forget Clinton describing half of the Americans supporting him as a “basket of deplorables“ made up of “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic” people. For a party that boasts their “inclusiveness,” Hillary’s message is toxic to independents. Those words may have been the catalyst to her electoral defeat within the blue-leaning states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan. The final tally was 306 – 232.

The continuance of the Hillary label on the political party desperate to bring a new message is toxic. Hillary’s continued prominence hinders any gains for a fresh-face-look Democrats desperately seek. The more Hillary barges in with the old image, the more the Republicans can dig up her sordid past as a constant reminder of failure.

Since her 2016 defeat, Clinton has produced a myriad of excuses; none of which involve her personally. That includes a host of bitterly divisive speeches accusing Trump of “unimaginable cruelty” as his policy platform takes shape.

The real reason for Ms. Clinton’s stunning loss is not limited to FBI Director James Comey’s handling of her criminal investigation into the email server, the ineptitude of the DNC, social media, voter suppression, deep-seated sexism, etc. It wasn’t because she was a woman either. She lost because she said she was entitled to be president; it was her divine right.

Hillary Clinton learned one important lesson from her less than fruitful political career. The electorate left her at the altar. She was a candidate without a passionate message. Her idea of divine entitlement was sucked dry by vanilla wavering to whichever way the political winds prevailed. It is difficult to get elected without a message, even when you are given a home run before you stroll to the plate by a compliant media ally.