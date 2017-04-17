Republicans See Bright Future as Democrats Now Controlled by Far Left

The far left fringe of the Democratic Party may be hurting the chances of more moderate members attempting to run for office in 2018. They must walk softly in swing states and those that voted for Trump.

The need for a delicate balance may be tricky to achieve. They need to find candidates that are far more moderate than an Elizabeth Warren or Nancy Pelosi. The last presidential election has taught them plenty. They need moderate candidates who best match the political profiles of the target districts on issues such as abortion and gun control without alienating the left wing.

The question is how strong is the left wing of the party and are they doing more harm than good? The Democrats need to flip two dozen seats to regain the House majority. That will be a very difficult task indeed.

That puts a lot of Trump districts into play. To win that many seats, they’ll need to put many Trump districts in their possible win column. Some strategists argue that means recruiting candidates that both fit the district politically and come off as “authentic,” even if they’re viewed as more liberal.

Could it be that a candidate’s ideology could factor into a race less than general anti-Trump fervor? That may be the case in the midterm elections.

The Democrats and their compliant media neglect to mention something that is very much on the minds of responsible Democrats looking to the future of their party. The Democrats have now lost the House (2010), the Senate (2014) and presidency (2016).

For that matter, they have lost the ideology of the Supreme Court with the addition of Judge Neil Gorsuch. Add to that all federal judge appointments for at least the next four years and the Republicans owning 31 governorship’s and most state legislatures.

To say moderate Democrats must “appease” the left is a joke. The left is responsible for the mess they are in. The Republicans took back the House during the rise of the Tea Party, noting that conservative candidates were able to win competitive swing seats. Does that register with the leaders of the opposition party?

The Republicans are all for liberal candidates running in their districts. They believe more liberal candidates running in GOP-trending seats will prevent Democrats from unseating their incumbents.

The Democratic hit list includes Reps. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.), who is under criminal investigation, Ryan Costello (R-Pa.), Mike Coffman (R-Colo.) and Barbara Comstock (R-Va.). With the exception of Hunter’s seat, Hillary Clinton carried all of those swing districts.

What the Democrats fail to see is the trend towards conservatism. The country is not running into the arms of a Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren. The liberals make up a scant 20 percent of the voting base of the country. Saner heads need to prevail and that is not the case anytime soon with the far left calling the shots.