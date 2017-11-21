Probes of Russian Collusion Begin to Focus on Clinton Campaign

Just when it appeared Attorney General Jeff Sessions was asleep at the switch, he told the Washington Post last week he is looking into appointing a second special counsel to investigate concerns raised by Republicans. For weeks, concerned members of Congress were asking if the DOJ was going to do their job.

In an article by the Post, they cited a letter they obtained from Assistant Attorney General Stephen E. Boyd to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Robert W. Goodlatte. He has twice requested Sessions appoint a special counsel.

Goodlatte wants to investigate how the FBI handled the probe into Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state. He also cited several other issues involving the Clinton Foundation, and multiple matters involving Russia’s nuclear energy agency purchase of the Canadian mining firm Uranium One.

Up until this time, Washington has been consumed with Democrat allegations that Trump and/or members of his administration colluded with the Russians during the presidential election and beyond. After 18 months of intense investigation, not a single shred of evidence has been provided to promote that theory.

Goodlatte doesn’t stop there. He also wants a special counsel to look into former FBI Director James Comey’s actions concerning leaks of conversations he had with President Donald Trump.

The Post reported that Boyd had indeed responded to Goodlatte that Sessions has “directed senior federal prosecutors to evaluate certain issues raised in your letters.” That statement in itself leaves much to be desired.

Although that does not constitute the beginning of an investigation, Goodlatte added that the prosecutors would “report directly to the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General, as appropriate, and will make recommendations as to whether any matters not currently under investigation should be opened, whether any matters currently under investigation require further resources, or whether any matters merit the appointment of a special counsel.”

Meanwhile, special counsel Robert Mueller continues probing Russian meddling in the 2016 election. In recent weeks, it appears the probing has switched from Trump acolytes to those of Hillary Clinton. But Mueller continues to insist the investigation is focused on hacks into Democratic National Committee emails and meetings between Trump campaign officials and Russians.