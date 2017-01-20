Paid Protesters To Join the Ranks at Trump Inauguration Friday?

During the presidential campaign, paid staff of the Clinton campaign were caught red-handed on video planning demonstrations to disrupt Trump events. There was no way of denying their existence because the evidence was glaring.

Hillary Clinton lost that election and now there are indicators that protests at the Trump inauguration will be present more for the money than the sincerity. One needs to look no further than a town packed with so-called “progressives.” It is the perfect venue to recruit your “rent-a-protester.”

A San Francisco company posted ads in more than 20 cities nationwide seeking protesters to demonstrate at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, offering to pay up to $2,500, The Washington Times reported.

The “San Francisco Company” website showed it as Demand Protest LLC, but no LLC by that name appears to have been registered. That means it may be a hoax, or maybe it is registered in another state.

In any case, the want ad screams “Get paid fighting against Trump!” The ad is listed on the website backpage.com, The Times reported. It says volumes about the supposed “mass anger” at the inevitable Trump presidency. It also suggests just how vacuous the media-hyped depth of that anger really is. People need to be hired to be “paid mad?”

Nevertheless, Demand Protest, calling itself the “largest private grassroots support organization in the U.S.,” (how did they measure that?) is offering a retainer of $2,500 plus “our standard per-event pay of $50/hr, as long as you participate in at least six events a year,” The Times reported.

It’s a certainty that your six events will not include protests on the front lawns of Rep. John Lewis, Rep. Elisha Cummings, Rep. Maxine Waters or any other liberal “progressive” on the face of the earth. So is it now an easier task to for viewers of these protests to engage the tongue-in-cheek posture?

There will be many who deny the existence of such locations to be paid to protest. The notion of paid agitators has been debunked as “fake news,” even though there is ironclad evidence to the contrary.

The interesting thing is that Demand Protest had a working phone number at the time of writing the column.

The website even defends itself by saying “We are strategists mobilizing millennials across the globe with seeded audiences and desirable messages. With absolute discretion a top priority, our operatives create convincing scenes that become the building blocks of massive movements. When you need the appearance of outrage, we are able to deliver it at scale while keeping your reputation intact.”

That pretty much sums it up. There has never been a better explanation of “fake protests” that can now join the ranks of “fake news.” Oh, the site also rattled on that they claim to have supported 17 causes, run 48 campaigns, and boasts 1,800 operatives.

That’s very interesting considering that the website was only registered on December 2nd, 2016, with full privacy so it is not possible to see who really owns it.

It would be interesting to get the details on that.

Dan Weber, president of the Association of Mature American Citizens says it isimportant to investigate all reports of paid protestors at any political demonstration. Weber said “If [the reports of paid protesters] are untrue, we have a right to know, and if they are true we need to be aware of the potential peril to our democracy.”

Whether this particular site is real or fake, we can expect there will be protests at or around the inauguration. Some of those protesters may be paid. Some of those operatives will be flush with cash from whoever actually pays for this operation. Have any guesses who that might be? Does the name Soros come to mind? He hasn’t given up on his plan to destroy the America we love.