Obama’s Post-Presidency Activities Are Disgraceful

In the last century and the first part of the 21st, former presidents ended their term(s) in office and quietly rode home into the sunset. Whether it was Texas, California, or Missouri, they left Washington and the new president behind.

Former President Barack Obama, like a fading Hollywood starlet, wants one more close-up too many. Instead of gracefully retreating to the background to allow the new president elbow room to formulate his style and substance, Obama remains by the edge of the stage.

The generally ultra-liberal, Obama-loving Huffington Post has even called into question the man who came to dinner and never went home, so to speak. Is Barack Obama, the key reason for the Democratic Party’s demise the past eight years, now making clandestine moves against President Donald Trump?

Is this equivalent to the last days of Adolph Hitler’s bunker where the fuhrer planned strategy long after all had been lost? Is this how former presidents conduct themselves and the dignity of the office?

It appears so. Not only is Obama in regular conference calls with Democrat politicians and groups to plot strategies to oppose the new administration, but he has established a team in Washington to tap the rumor grapevine for information on Trump, according to his buddies at The Post.

Why would a former president do that? What is there to gain by being a destructive force to Donald Trump’s presidency? Obama has “despatched” his team, which numbers more than a dozen people, to work out of an office in the West End neighborhood of Washington where he now rents a mansion.

What are these people doing? Apparently keeping tabs on unreported stories and keeping contact with loyalists from Obama’s administration throughout Washington. That would assume government institutions like the DOJ and intelligence services.

Could this be the reason for all the unsubstantiated rumors with zero facts about the Russians influencing the presidential election? Better yet, that somehow Trump was involved in a scheme?

It is all pure speculation, but then again, isn’t 99 percent of what the liberal media says about Trump just that; speculation? According to Huffington author Sam Stein, “There is a regular conference call for ‘the Obama network,’ a meeting the ex-president attended with former aides a few weeks back, and ad hoc calls to Senate and House Democrats, state-based groups and grassroots organizations.”

It isn’t hard to imagine what this would all look like if former President George W. Bush would have done this to incoming President Obama. The media would have had a heart attack at such bombastic behavior to their dear Barack. Imagine the headline, “Bush keeps tabs on unreported stories.”

The hypocrisy of the left and their media allies is flagrant. They lost the election but they think the American people are too stupid to realize the mistake, is that it? The arrogance of these establishment elites is stifling. They’re digging up dirt on the president and undermining the government of this country with the backing of the mainstream media.

Put Obama’s surveillance of this American president together with thinly veiled barbs at Trump for the month-and-a-half he’s been the president. The former president has also stayed tightly linked with Organizing For Action, a political action group that’s been particularly vigorous in opposing Trump.

This so-called organization has a prominent link at the bottom of Obama’s post-presidential website. It has been confirmed by The New York Post they organized some of the airport protests against Trump’s temporary immigration order. Is this what the Democratic Party has evolved into?

Will there be a backlash to all of this; a gnashing of combined teeth across this country? A former president undermining the people’s business with the support of the very same media hacks who would have castrated Bush had he done this back in 2009?

For now, the Democratic Party is on political life support largely due the presidency of the man who now leads a shadow government. He works hand in hand with the media’s negative coverage of the Trump administration. Their 24/7 hatred for the man that smashed their little world is unending and disgraceful.

Will level heads prevail within the Democratic party itself? As the leftovers of the Obama administration spew unending hatred, wouldn’t it be wise to reorganize a party that finds itself divided and leaderless? In 20 short months, 25 Democratic seats in the Senate are up for grabs. Ten of them are in states where Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton.

Perhaps it is time to ponder exactly why they lost the election. They might find that what the former president is up to is a good indicator of the people’s anger.