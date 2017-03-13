Obama Organizes Resistance to America’s New Government

Former President Barack Hussein Obama has been out of office now for 50 days. He hasn’t been sitting in a rocking chair or playing shuffleboard. He has been a very busy former president acting out his post-presidency behind the scenes.

The Obamas left the White House and moved to the D.C. suburbs to continue advancing their obstructionist agenda. It is similar to the one they so bitterly complained about Republicans supposedly conducting while he was commander-in-chief. But this brand of political interference isn’t merely handing out leaflets of protest.

Obama’s shadow government is plotting darker strategies in their opposition to President Donald Trump. It involves the cooperation of their allies in the intelligence community and the media to thwart the will of the American people. It appears that the liberals cannot accept the November election and will proceed with their efforts to undermine the new government.

The organization known as Liberty Alliance, headed by Onan Coca, has collected intelligence that indicates Obama and his team are scheming to infiltrate and obstruct the new president in every way possible.

It is a fact that on the last day in office, an embittered Obama sent an email to his supporters, with a promise. Obama said, “I’ll be right there with you every step of the way.”

Now we know what he meant.

It is a natural evolution for a man who is best known for being a community organizer before ascending to the presidency. It took him all the way to the Oval Office.

Anyone who thought that Obama, who promised to “fundamentally change America,” would simply relinquish his power was wrong. The tradition of the peaceful transfer of power over the last 240-years has been smashed to pieces.

The former president is in his most enjoyable world of protest and anarchy outside the White House. He will work harder than he ever did as president to undermine the fundamental values of the American people for his own political gain. Don’t look for Obama on the golf course too often now; he has a mission he could never achieve as the most ineffective president of the last 100 years.

He is now dedicated to preserving what he perceives as “his legacy.” It would be foolish for any American to think such a man would go gently into the night. Obama has the kind of ego Donald Trump would envy. There is little doubt that Obama’s shadow government is in full operation. He will not stand idly by as the newly-elected president dismantles his extremist left wing policies.

The reality of Obama’s new mission is the group, Organizing for Action. It was organized after Obama’s first campaign. In the past month, 14 field organizers have been hired in key states. That is compiled with an infrastructure of more than 250 offices nationwide and more than 32,000 volunteers. They’ve amassed over $40 million in contributions to date. Where that money actually comes from would be interesting to a bi-partisan media.

The mainstream media, doesn’t care, and they’re not even interested in this story.

Should this be frightening to the American people who elected Obama twice? Perhaps if one considers the former president now rejects the will of the people last November and pursues whatever means possible to undermine the new government they recently elected.