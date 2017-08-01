Obama Colluded With the Russians Throughout His Presidency

Collusion with the Russians has been an obsession of the mainstream media since Donald Trump took the presidency. There is not a single shred of evidence for that obsessive and unstoppable pursuit. Yet the facts show something different. One only needs to take a step back and review the behavior towards Russia during the administration of Barack Obama.

Here is real evidence of collusion, or unintentional collusion by Obama and his team. Some of those people are the very same individuals sharing outrage over unproven scandals in the present administration.

President Barack Obama spent his entire eight-year stint in the White House wooing Russian President Vladimir Putin. The proof is irrefutable.

Obama removed missile systems in Poland and Czechoslovakia during his first term specifically to appease the Russian government.

Obama was famously caught on a hot mike during the 2012 Olympic Games in Seoul, South Korea telling the then-president of Russian, a Putin stooge, that he’d have “more flexibility,” presumably to make concessions, after that fall’s presidential election.

Obama mocked presidential rival Mitt Romney during the 2012 presidential race for his assertion that Russia was America’s “Number one geopolitical foe.”

In 2012, Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton objected to the passage of the Magnitsky Act, which imposed sanctions on Russian officials for human rights abuses.

Obama essentially ceded Syria to Putin, even after the Russian leader “annexed” Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Obama dismissed Russia as a weak “regional power.”

To anyone using common sense, Obama’s foreign policy towards Russia, which he considered “a regional power,” was an epic disaster. But no one in the media has accused their hero of collusion with the Russians.

How is that?