North Koreans Continue To Launch Missiles Into Sea of Japan

By Dwight L. Schwab Jr. -
141

Dictator Kim Jong Un of North Korea is becoming more than the usual nuisance to the Trump administration. His persistent bad behavior is rapidly evolving into a national security priority. The unstable despot launched a series of erratic missiles into the Sea of Japan.

On Wednesday, in the early hours of the morning, the North Koreans decided to launch another missile into the darkness, targeted for landing less than 300 nautical miles from Japan. The recent provocative scaling of military actions are a deep worry for the Japanese, South Koreans and their U.S. ally.

This time the missile exploded shortly after launch. The latest version of Kim’s ICBM is considered a threat to the West Coast of the U.S.

Reuters reported, “U.S. Pacific Command detected what we assess was a failed North Korean missile launch attempt in the vicinity of Kalma,” According to Navy Cmdr. Dave Benham “A missile appears to have exploded within seconds of launch.”

It was later confirmed by an unidentified South Korean official. “It may have exploded right after it took off from a launch pad,” the official said.

failed north korean missile was aimed at the Sea of Japan.
Failed North Korean missile.

In recent days, the Chinese have been put on notice that if they do not contain the North Koreans, “all options are on the table.” The failed launch came just days after the North Koreans announced that a “new era” in weapons was about to begin.

“He (Kim Jong Un) noted that the success made in the current test marked a great event of historic significance as it declared a new birth of the Juche-based rocket industry,” North Korean news agency KCNA reported.

“Juche” is the regime’s official name for its ideology, which is roughly translated as “self-reliance.” The North Korean dictator has emphasized that the whole world will soon witness what eventful significance the great victory won today carries.

“Victory” seems to be a strange word to describe a failed launch. Nevertheless, the missile was launched from Wonsan. It is the latest action that is alienating the North Koreans even further from the rest of the world.

Whether the ominous warning delivered by secretary of State Rex Tillerson to the Chinese will be acted on is now the primary question. Every day that goes by finds the North Koreans further stepping up what can be construed as an act of war against its Asian neighbors.

Dwight L. Schwab Jr.

Dwight L. Schwab Jr. is a moderate conservative who looks at all sides of a story, then speaks his mind. He has written more than 3500 national political and foreign affairs columns. His BS in journalism from the University of Oregon, with minors in political science and American history stands him in good stead for his writing.

Publishing

Dwight has 30-years in the publishing industry, including ABC/Cap Cities and International Thomson. His first book, “Redistribution of Common Sense – Selective Commentaries on the Obama Administration 2009-2014,” was published in July, 2014. “The Game Changer – America’s Most Stunning Presidential Election in History,” arrives in February, 2017.

Location

Dwight is a native of Portland, Oregon, and now a resident of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Get notification of new stories by Dwight L. Schwab Jr., in your Email.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR