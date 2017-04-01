North Korea Ready for Sixth Nuclear Test as Chinese President Set for US Visit

While partisan Washington continues to feud like school children, ominous events are occurring in the Far East. Much to the consternation of the Trump administration, the North Koreans are believed to be preparing yet another nuclear test.

This test of North Korea’s latest long range ICBM missile will be their sixth to date. The gravity of the situation has become critical. This test could potentially be far different and more deadly than previous launches with a higher explosive yield.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has already personally demanded North Korea’s main ally, China, contain their reckless neighbor. On Thursday, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley warned that America’s patience on this particular issue is wearing thin. But are the Chinese listening?

Speaking in New York, Haley said, “I have no patience for it, and it is not helping anyone. This administration has no patience for it. Look, can we change the way North Korea thinks? No. They’re not going to cave. China can, and that’s the part we want to look at.”

The Chinese are the only major power in the world that can stop these continuous acts of aggression. To date they have been eager to receive ranking diplomats like Tillerson in Beijing, but still no noticeable help in the matter.

Perhaps Haley put it best saying, “I know China says they’re worried about North Korea. I know China wants to see North Korea stop with the testing. Prove it. Prove it.”

The next step in this ongoing national security crisis will happen next week. President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mar-a-Lago. The two leaders are expected to address important issues affecting the bilateral relationship. There is little doubt that Trump will raise the issue of North Korea during the meeting.

The UN ambassador expressed the administration’s frustration with the Chinese. “I think you’re going to see them talk very much about the responsibility that we believe China has. The fact that we don’t have the patience to sit here and see it go round and round any more.”