New Poll Shows Hillary Would Have Lost the Election Again Today

After 100 days of Hillary Clinton supporters calling Trump voters everything from dumb to racist, what would be the election outcome today? A national poll was conducted by landline and cellular phones among 1,004 adults, with a margin of error of 3.5%.

So how do voters feel about the 2016 election outcome now? After 100 days of viewing a President Donald J. Trump up close, what do people think?

For one thing, Trump’s approval ratings have been rising from a pretty horrible beginning. The nation is getting back to work, with massive corporations reinvesting in America’s labor force. Iran, Russia, North Korea, and Syria are all now on notice. The economy is booming. Trump has been an incredible boon to the United States so far into his young presidency.

So what would a redo of the election provide? The poll indicated Trump might further embarrass Hillary Clinton. Ninety-six percent of those that voted for Trump would do it again. Only 85 percent of Hillary Clinton voters say they would do so.

That would produce a 40-43 percent Clinton – Trump result in this hypothetical poll. The remaining Clinton supporters wouldn’t go Trump’s way, but rather to a third party candidate.

Add to this poll’s results the fact that Trump never got the “honeymoon period” other presidents before him have enjoyed. The hostile liberal media has bitten and clawed at his presidency looking for any way to destroy the new leader’s credibility. Everything from the fake news about a Trump/Russian connection to screaming for his head and impeachment has been fair game.

The media and the Democratic opposition, which are the same thing, a.k.a. ‘resistance,’ have been determined to maintain a bitter antagonism from the very first day. What has that achieved?

Sixty-seven percent of Americans say that Democrats are out of touch with their concerns. Sixty-two percent say the same about Republicans and 58% say that about President Trump himself. That is called “a wash” at this juncture.

America is clearly shifting more to the right as the Democrats are tone-deaf to what happened last November. Democrat politicians are moving substantially more to the left. Many Democrats who consider themselves moderate are no longer willing to support the lunacy that has pervasively invaded the party.

Many millennials feel Hillary Clinton betrayed them. They also feel that their candidate, socialist Bernie Sanders, got a bad deal from the Democratic Party. Hillary presented herself as novel, being a woman, but her career in corruption disenfranchised a great many young democratic voters.

The Democrats continue to portray American voters that cast their ballots for Trump as naïve at best. Hillary’s innuendo that half of Trump supporters were deplorable may have been the catalyst to her electoral nightmare in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

The liberals’ unending hate extravaganza with Trump supporters is alienating more voters by the day in this country as they get the real picture of what the new president is all about. They are beginning to wake up to the incredibly biased mainstream media that is in reality nothing more than an extension of the Democratic Party.