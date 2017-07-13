Nancy Pelosi Has No Team to Field This Season

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has been under attack by a handful of House Democrats. They blame her for the costly defeats in four special House elections the past few months. But the finger-pointing accusers need look no further than their own party’s dramatic makeover for the real reason.

The Democratic Party is in serious jeopardy of irrelevance east of the California border. Giving smiling Nancy the heave-ho won’t fix that dilemma anytime soon.

The truth of the matter is Democrats have lost more than 1,000 legislative seats across the country since the election of their formerly vaunted leader, Barack Obama. The party holds 39 fewer seats in the House, three fewer in the Senate and 12 fewer governors than they did in 2007. Coincidentally, that was the year ultra-left Nancy took over the House leadership.

But firing Nancy is as constructive as CNN’s search for the holy grail of Russian collusion with the president; it will lead nowhere fast. To have any chance of recovery, they must change the game plan quickly before the 2018 midterm elections.

The party itself has no coherent message. Day after day Americans watch Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his bellyaching posse conjure up conspiracies and ghost-like Armageddons to counter their childlike hatred of the man who beat their sure thing into the White House.

Where’s the beef?

Pelosi is nothing more than the manager of a bad team that can’t win. The Senate and House candidates in 2016 raised more than $47 million from Wall Street interests and $44 million from labor union PACs and officials, according to FactChecking.org. That doesn’t even include the cash-rich Hollywood elite that has never seen a far-left doomsayer they didn’t embrace at the altar of political correctness.

The reality is Pelosi is not the candidate recruiter. She didn’t put the AA players on the field of major league competition. She is not responsible for the poor play and horrendous message being drilled into the team she inherited. There is no doubt she is a great promoter and the cash-rick ideologues eat up the rubber chicken fundraising dinners, but they aren’t her selections.

It’s easy to fire the manager. Through the end of 2016, Pelosi had raised $567.9 million dollars since joining the leadership in 2002. She was responsible for $141 million in the last election cycle alone. But you can’t make winners out of players that can’t hit or pitch.

Money is obviously not the problem here. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, Democratic-controlled committees raised millions more than their Republican counterparts in the last cycle. They still languish in the cellar. They have no idea who they are or why they are on the field of play. There is no team.

The Democrat team mantra is “resist.” A good example of bad play-calling was a recent fundraising strategy. Party officials sent out an email to supporters inquiring which bumper sticker they should print up. One said “Democrats 2018; I mean have you seen the other guys?” Another vanilla idea was “Resist. Persist.”

What is Nancy’s response to this amateur-style ad agency promotional nothing burger? She says “I am the master legislator.” This is the woman largely responsible for the passage of Obamacare. It never would have seen the light of day without her. We all know how that has turned out. She is largely responsible for the Dodd-Frank legislation aimed at their contributing friends on Wall Street. Those two sets of laws are either on life support or already dead and buried by this administration.

Yet the claim from Democrats is the Pelosi-led 111th Congress was one of the most productive in history. Was it really? That was seven long and grueling years ago. The team has been losing big ever since. They claimed “signature wins,” but how many voters saw it that way?

There is no question they have mounted a stellar obstacle course in recent months for the new Republican administration. Their media allies have demonstrated remarkable skill at guiding the American public to the bright shiny object in the back of the room. But one Democratic operative said it best; “Pelosi is like that band that had a lot of great songs, but they were a long time ago. It’s great to hear the old hits, and you love them, but you want to see something new.”

The liberal San Francisco fanaticism is not winning ball games. Nancy is able to draw their bucks to the ball park, but the team still sucks. The fans are getting stir crazy for a winner and the players are yesterday’s news. Pelosi will continue to bring in boatloads of money from the hip zillionaires who yearn for the admiration of their dwindling politically correct admirers. But if her management can’t find players who can actually hit the ball, they’ll continue to lose big.

Her team of so-called big hitters presently includes far-left bellyachers like socialist Senator Elizabeth Warren, who can’t hit outside of California look-alike Massachusetts, and aging anarchist and Russian-honeymooner Bernie Sanders who could be the next leader of Sweden if he so chooses.

Tuesday’s baseball all-star game in Miami featured hall of famer ball players parading on the field prior to the real game. It brought back fond memories of an era gone by. But once the game began, the new and relevant team took the field.